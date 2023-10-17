2023 Zozo Championship: Schedule, prize purse, top players and more explored

The 2023 Zozo Championship, which will be played at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba, will move the focus of the golf world to Japan. This event, which is set to start on Thursday, October 19, promises intense competition amongst 78 seasoned players.

The lineup features golfing giants like Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Keegan Bradley, and Rickie Fowler, so spectators can expect to see some top-notch play.

Keegan Bradley, the champion from the previous year, returns to the greens with the hunger for a repeat win. Rickie Fowler and Andrew Putnam were both defeated in a thrilling finale by Bradley, who prevailed by a razor-thin margin of one stroke.

2023 Zozo Championship Purse

The 2023 Zozo Championship has a whopping $8.5 million in prize money. Even those who land positions farther down the ranks will be richly compensated, highlighting the depth of talent and competitiveness in this profession. The winner will walk away with a mighty $1,530,000.

Prize distribution for 2023 Zozo Championship

$1,530,000 $926,500 $586,500 $416,500 $348,500 $308,125 $286,875 $265,625 $248,625 $231,625

Top players list for the Zozo Championship this year (Odds sourced from BetMGM Sportsbook)

Keegan Bradley (+2200)

Bradley has a solid record in this competition and is a serious contender. He won last year, and in addition to that, he also achieved remarkable T-7 and T-13 performances in 2021 and 2019, respectively.

It's possible that his past success and fondness for this course aren't entirely reflected in his odds. Bradley's talent can be overlooked given that eight players have odds that are comparable to or better than his.

Eric Cole (+2500)

After earning a respectable T-3 at the Shriners Children's Open and a respectable fourth place at the Fortinet Championship last month, Cole is riding a wave of good form. The 35-year-old has consistently placed in the top 35 since July, maintaining an outstanding streak. He is one to keep an eye on because of his recent performances.

Hayden Buckley (+10000)

In his last seven starts, Buckley has missed five cuts, and his best finish is a T-52. His recent performances have not been particularly impressive. However, he finished tied for fifth in this competition when he played here for the first time last year, which gives us hope that he will rebound this week in Tokyo.

Mackenzie Hughes (+10000)

Since the PGA Championship in May, Hughes had only once finished better than T-49, but in his last two starts at the Zozo Championship in Japan, he has placed 23rd and fourth. He's a nice long-shot value at +10000 because it's a good buy-low for a player who can clearly play.