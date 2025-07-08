Where is the ISCO Championship 2025 being played? Venue explored

July 10 will mark the start of the 2025 ISCO Championship. This will be the 10th edition of the competition, as it began in 2015 originally under the name Barbasol Championship. This tournament was added to the PGA schedule as an alternative during the Scottish Open week. Hurstbourne Country Club will be hosting the ISCO Championship this year, and here are all the details you need to know about the course.

Located in Louisville, Kentucky, Hurstbourne Country Club is a historic course with roots that date back to 1700. Originally, this place was home to Linn's Station in the 1700s. Over the years, the course has changed a lot of things. It was turned into a Country Club in 1966, with a 27-hole layout spread across 243 acres that will make this year's ISCO Championship a great challenge for the golfers.

The Club boasts a 70-par course, a tough layout that includes 68 bunkers and seven water hazards. It hosts almost 20,000 rounds every year, including Pro-Ams, the Kentucky Open, the Ryder Cup Captains' Challenge and US Open qualifiers. This year's ISCO Championship is getting moved to this course, and this will undoubtedly boost the tournament's competition.

How does the ISCO Championship field look?

2025 ISCO Championship - Source: Imagn

The ISCO Championship will have a field of 156 golfers. The tournament will have a prize fund of $4 million. Interestingly, qualification for the event can be completed in a variety of ways.

Here are all the eligible players for the 2025 ISCO Championship:

Monday, July 7

Jimmy Walker (in)

Jeff Overton (in, sponsor exemption)

Drew Doyle (in, open qualifier)

Carson Johnson (in, open qualifier)

Cooper Musselman (in, open qualifier)

Michael Balcar (in, open qualifier)

Ryan van Velzen (out, W/D)

Jacob Skov Olesen (in)

Sunday, July 6

Joost Luiten (out, W/D)

Richie Ramsay (out, W/D)

Bjorn Akesson (in)

Henrik Norlander (out, W/D)

Marcel Schneider (out, W/D)

Alexander Levy (in)

Jack Senior (in)

Andreas Halvorsen (in)

Richy Werenski (out, W/D)

Mikael Lindberg (in)

Kazuma Kobori (in)

Zihao Jin (in)

Ryan van Velzen (in)

Joel Moscatel (in)

Davis Bryant (in)

Wenyi Ding (in)

Brandon Robinson Thompson (in)

Saturday, July 5

Harrison Endicott (out, W/D)

Current DP World Tour points ranking

Chappell, Kevin

Ayora, Angel

Brown, Hamish

Jarvis, Casey

Wu, Brandon

Schaper, Jayden

Sharma, Shubhankar

Merritt, Troy

Green, Gavin

Luiten, Joost

Garcia-Heredia, Alfredo

Baldwin, Matthew

Ko, Jeong Weon

Pavan, Andrea

Ramsay, Richie

Jamieson, Scott

Kinhult, Marcus

Scrivener, Jason

Vaillant, Tom

Aiken, Thomas

Kieffer, Max

Zanotti, Fabrizio

Aphibarnrat, Kiradech

Cantero Gutierrez, Ivan

Gouveia, Ricardo

Elvira, Manuel

Armitage, Marcus

Schneider, Marcel

Shinkwin, Callum

Girrbach, Joel

Wilson, Andrew

Schwab, Matthias

Dantorp, Jens

Williams, Robin

Barnes, Erik

Purcell, Conor

Brun, Julien

Wu, Dylan

Knappe, Alexander

De Bruyn, Jannik

Cabrera Bello, Rafa

Sterne, Richard

Current PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)

Campos, Rafael

Garnett, Brice

Grillo, Emiliano

Hardy, Nick

Kizzire, Patton

List, Luke

Malnati, Peter

Power, Seamus

Svensson, Adam

Villegas, Camilo

Career money exemption

Kisner, Kevin

Sponsor exemption (PGA TOUR member not otherwise exempt)

Holmes, J.B.

Walker, Jimmy

Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)

Byrd, Marcus

Doyle, Brendon

Koivun, Jackson

Russell, Miles

Stallings Jr., Stephen

Teater, Josh

PGA section champion/Player of the Year

Iceman, Daniel

Past champion

Herman, Jim

Top 30 on the prior year's FedExCup points list

Schenk, Adam

Top 70 on the prior year's FedExCup points list

Hadwin, Adam

Hubbard, Mark

Top 125 on the prior year's FedExCup Fall points list

Hossler, Beau

Lower, Justin

Fishburn, Patrick

Hoey, Rico

Young, Carson

Phillips, Chandler

Lipsky, David

Kohles, Ben

Whaley, Vince

Meissner, Mac

Sigg, Greyson

Kim, Chan

Silverman, Ben

Ramey, Chad

Norlander, Henrik

Skinns, David

Ryder, Sam

Major medical extension

Martin, Ben

PGA TOUR University Accelerated

Sargent, Gordon

DP World Tour/Korn Ferry Tour/Q-School category (reordered)

Ventura, Kris

Fisk, Steven

Roy, Kevin

Griffin, Lanto

Castillo, Ricky

Suber, Jackson

Cummins, Quade

Paul, Jeremy

Chandler, Will

Peterson, Paul

Mouw, William

Capan III, Frankie

Higgs, Harry

Pak, John

Goodwin, Noah

Baddeley, Aaron

Riedel, Matthew

Kanaya, Takumi

Thorbjornsen, Michael

Andersen, Mason

Dickson, Taylor

Velo, Kevin

Onishi, Kaito

Rosenmueller, Thomas

Del Solar, Cristobal

Cone, Trevor

Widing, Tim

Buckley, Hayden

Thornberry, Braden

Endycott, Harrison

Albertson, Anders

Reorder category (cat. 37 through 44)

Springer, Hayden

Gordon, Will

Bramlett, Joseph

Champ, Cameron

Montgomery, Taylor

Blair, Zac

NeSmith, Matt

Hahn, James

Cook, Austin

Piercy, Scott

Watney, Nick

Duncan, Tyler

McNeill, George

Byrd, Jonathan

Reavie, Chez

Gainey, Tommy

Yuan, Carl

Gribble, Cody

Haas, Bill

Laird, Martin

Stuard, Brian

Dufner, Jason

Top 126-150 in the prior season's FedExCup Fall points list

Kim, S.H.

Major medical extension. (non-exempt)

Daffue, MJ

Beyond 150 on the prior season's FedExCup Fall points list

Trainer, Martin

