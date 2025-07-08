Where is the ISCO Championship 2025 being played? Venue explored

July 10 will mark the start of the 2025 ISCO Championship. This will be the 10th edition of the competition, as it began in 2015 originally under the name Barbasol Championship. This tournament was added to the PGA schedule as an alternative during the Scottish Open week. Hurstbourne Country Club will be hosting the ISCO Championship this year, and here are all the details you need to know about the course.
Located in Louisville, Kentucky, Hurstbourne Country Club is a historic course with roots that date back to 1700. Originally, this place was home to Linn's Station in the 1700s. Over the years, the course has changed a lot of things. It was turned into a Country Club in 1966, with a 27-hole layout spread across 243 acres that will make this year's ISCO Championship a great challenge for the golfers.
The Club boasts a 70-par course, a tough layout that includes 68 bunkers and seven water hazards. It hosts almost 20,000 rounds every year, including Pro-Ams, the Kentucky Open, the Ryder Cup Captains' Challenge and US Open qualifiers. This year's ISCO Championship is getting moved to this course, and this will undoubtedly boost the tournament's competition.
How does the ISCO Championship field look?
The ISCO Championship will have a field of 156 golfers. The tournament will have a prize fund of $4 million. Interestingly, qualification for the event can be completed in a variety of ways.
Here are all the eligible players for the 2025 ISCO Championship:
Monday, July 7
- Jimmy Walker (in)
- Jeff Overton (in, sponsor exemption)
- Drew Doyle (in, open qualifier)
- Carson Johnson (in, open qualifier)
- Cooper Musselman (in, open qualifier)
- Michael Balcar (in, open qualifier)
- Ryan van Velzen (out, W/D)
- Jacob Skov Olesen (in)
Sunday, July 6
- Joost Luiten (out, W/D)
- Richie Ramsay (out, W/D)
- Bjorn Akesson (in)
- Henrik Norlander (out, W/D)
- Marcel Schneider (out, W/D)
- Alexander Levy (in)
- Jack Senior (in)
- Andreas Halvorsen (in)
- Richy Werenski (out, W/D)
- Mikael Lindberg (in)
- Kazuma Kobori (in)
- Zihao Jin (in)
- Ryan van Velzen (in)
- Joel Moscatel (in)
- Davis Bryant (in)
- Wenyi Ding (in)
- Brandon Robinson Thompson (in)
- Saturday, July 5
- Harrison Endicott (out, W/D)
Current DP World Tour points ranking
- Chappell, Kevin
- Ayora, Angel
- Brown, Hamish
- Jarvis, Casey
- Wu, Brandon
- Schaper, Jayden
- Sharma, Shubhankar
- Merritt, Troy
- Green, Gavin
- Luiten, Joost
- Garcia-Heredia, Alfredo
- Baldwin, Matthew
- Ko, Jeong Weon
- Pavan, Andrea
- Ramsay, Richie
- Jamieson, Scott
- Kinhult, Marcus
- Scrivener, Jason
- Vaillant, Tom
- Aiken, Thomas
- Kieffer, Max
- Zanotti, Fabrizio
- Aphibarnrat, Kiradech
- Cantero Gutierrez, Ivan
- Gouveia, Ricardo
- Elvira, Manuel
- Armitage, Marcus
- Schneider, Marcel
- Shinkwin, Callum
- Girrbach, Joel
- Wilson, Andrew
- Schwab, Matthias
- Dantorp, Jens
- Williams, Robin
- Barnes, Erik
- Purcell, Conor
- Brun, Julien
- Wu, Dylan
- Knappe, Alexander
- De Bruyn, Jannik
- Cabrera Bello, Rafa
- Sterne, Richard
Current PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
- Campos, Rafael
- Garnett, Brice
- Grillo, Emiliano
- Hardy, Nick
- Kizzire, Patton
- List, Luke
- Malnati, Peter
- Power, Seamus
- Svensson, Adam
- Villegas, Camilo
- Career money exemption
- Kisner, Kevin
Sponsor exemption (PGA TOUR member not otherwise exempt)
- Holmes, J.B.
- Walker, Jimmy
- Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
- Byrd, Marcus
- Doyle, Brendon
- Koivun, Jackson
- Russell, Miles
- Stallings Jr., Stephen
- Teater, Josh
PGA section champion/Player of the Year
- Iceman, Daniel
- Past champion
- Herman, Jim
Top 30 on the prior year's FedExCup points list
- Schenk, Adam
Top 70 on the prior year's FedExCup points list
- Hadwin, Adam
- Hubbard, Mark
Top 125 on the prior year's FedExCup Fall points list
- Hossler, Beau
- Lower, Justin
- Fishburn, Patrick
- Hoey, Rico
- Young, Carson
- Phillips, Chandler
- Lipsky, David
- Kohles, Ben
- Whaley, Vince
- Meissner, Mac
- Sigg, Greyson
- Kim, Chan
- Silverman, Ben
- Ramey, Chad
- Norlander, Henrik
- Skinns, David
- Ryder, Sam
- Major medical extension
- Martin, Ben
PGA TOUR University Accelerated
- Sargent, Gordon
DP World Tour/Korn Ferry Tour/Q-School category (reordered)
- Ventura, Kris
- Fisk, Steven
- Roy, Kevin
- Griffin, Lanto
- Castillo, Ricky
- Suber, Jackson
- Cummins, Quade
- Paul, Jeremy
- Chandler, Will
- Peterson, Paul
- Mouw, William
- Capan III, Frankie
- Higgs, Harry
- Pak, John
- Goodwin, Noah
- Baddeley, Aaron
- Riedel, Matthew
- Kanaya, Takumi
- Thorbjornsen, Michael
- Andersen, Mason
- Dickson, Taylor
- Velo, Kevin
- Onishi, Kaito
- Rosenmueller, Thomas
- Del Solar, Cristobal
- Cone, Trevor
- Widing, Tim
- Buckley, Hayden
- Thornberry, Braden
- Endycott, Harrison
- Albertson, Anders
Reorder category (cat. 37 through 44)
- Springer, Hayden
- Gordon, Will
- Bramlett, Joseph
- Champ, Cameron
- Montgomery, Taylor
- Blair, Zac
- NeSmith, Matt
- Hahn, James
- Cook, Austin
- Piercy, Scott
- Watney, Nick
- Duncan, Tyler
- McNeill, George
- Byrd, Jonathan
- Reavie, Chez
- Gainey, Tommy
- Yuan, Carl
- Gribble, Cody
- Haas, Bill
- Laird, Martin
- Stuard, Brian
- Dufner, Jason
Top 126-150 in the prior season's FedExCup Fall points list
- Kim, S.H.
Major medical extension. (non-exempt)
- Daffue, MJ
Beyond 150 on the prior season's FedExCup Fall points list
- Trainer, Martin