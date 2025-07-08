  • home icon
  Where is the ISCO Championship 2025 being played? Venue explored

By Anurag Bhardwaj
Published Jul 08, 2025 14:27 GMT
Syndication: The Courier-Journal - Source: Imagn

July 10 will mark the start of the 2025 ISCO Championship. This will be the 10th edition of the competition, as it began in 2015 originally under the name Barbasol Championship. This tournament was added to the PGA schedule as an alternative during the Scottish Open week. Hurstbourne Country Club will be hosting the ISCO Championship this year, and here are all the details you need to know about the course.

Located in Louisville, Kentucky, Hurstbourne Country Club is a historic course with roots that date back to 1700. Originally, this place was home to Linn's Station in the 1700s. Over the years, the course has changed a lot of things. It was turned into a Country Club in 1966, with a 27-hole layout spread across 243 acres that will make this year's ISCO Championship a great challenge for the golfers.

The Club boasts a 70-par course, a tough layout that includes 68 bunkers and seven water hazards. It hosts almost 20,000 rounds every year, including Pro-Ams, the Kentucky Open, the Ryder Cup Captains' Challenge and US Open qualifiers. This year's ISCO Championship is getting moved to this course, and this will undoubtedly boost the tournament's competition.

How does the ISCO Championship field look?

2025 ISCO Championship - Source: Imagn

The ISCO Championship will have a field of 156 golfers. The tournament will have a prize fund of $4 million. Interestingly, qualification for the event can be completed in a variety of ways.

Here are all the eligible players for the 2025 ISCO Championship:

Monday, July 7

  • Jimmy Walker (in)
  • Jeff Overton (in, sponsor exemption)
  • Drew Doyle (in, open qualifier)
  • Carson Johnson (in, open qualifier)
  • Cooper Musselman (in, open qualifier)
  • Michael Balcar (in, open qualifier)
  • Ryan van Velzen (out, W/D)
  • Jacob Skov Olesen (in)

Sunday, July 6

  • Joost Luiten (out, W/D)
  • Richie Ramsay (out, W/D)
  • Bjorn Akesson (in)
  • Henrik Norlander (out, W/D)
  • Marcel Schneider (out, W/D)
  • Alexander Levy (in)
  • Jack Senior (in)
  • Andreas Halvorsen (in)
  • Richy Werenski (out, W/D)
  • Mikael Lindberg (in)
  • Kazuma Kobori (in)
  • Zihao Jin (in)
  • Ryan van Velzen (in)
  • Joel Moscatel (in)
  • Davis Bryant (in)
  • Wenyi Ding (in)
  • Brandon Robinson Thompson (in)
  • Saturday, July 5
  • Harrison Endicott (out, W/D)
Current DP World Tour points ranking

  • Chappell, Kevin
  • Ayora, Angel
  • Brown, Hamish
  • Jarvis, Casey
  • Wu, Brandon
  • Schaper, Jayden
  • Sharma, Shubhankar
  • Merritt, Troy
  • Green, Gavin
  • Luiten, Joost
  • Garcia-Heredia, Alfredo
  • Baldwin, Matthew
  • Ko, Jeong Weon
  • Pavan, Andrea
  • Ramsay, Richie
  • Jamieson, Scott
  • Kinhult, Marcus
  • Scrivener, Jason
  • Vaillant, Tom
  • Aiken, Thomas
  • Kieffer, Max
  • Zanotti, Fabrizio
  • Aphibarnrat, Kiradech
  • Cantero Gutierrez, Ivan
  • Gouveia, Ricardo
  • Elvira, Manuel
  • Armitage, Marcus
  • Schneider, Marcel
  • Shinkwin, Callum
  • Girrbach, Joel
  • Wilson, Andrew
  • Schwab, Matthias
  • Dantorp, Jens
  • Williams, Robin
  • Barnes, Erik
  • Purcell, Conor
  • Brun, Julien
  • Wu, Dylan
  • Knappe, Alexander
  • De Bruyn, Jannik
  • Cabrera Bello, Rafa
  • Sterne, Richard

Current PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)

  • Campos, Rafael
  • Garnett, Brice
  • Grillo, Emiliano
  • Hardy, Nick
  • Kizzire, Patton
  • List, Luke
  • Malnati, Peter
  • Power, Seamus
  • Svensson, Adam
  • Villegas, Camilo
  • Career money exemption
  • Kisner, Kevin
Sponsor exemption (PGA TOUR member not otherwise exempt)

  • Holmes, J.B.
  • Walker, Jimmy
  • Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
  • Byrd, Marcus
  • Doyle, Brendon
  • Koivun, Jackson
  • Russell, Miles
  • Stallings Jr., Stephen
  • Teater, Josh

PGA section champion/Player of the Year

  • Iceman, Daniel
  • Past champion
  • Herman, Jim

Top 30 on the prior year's FedExCup points list

  • Schenk, Adam

Top 70 on the prior year's FedExCup points list

  • Hadwin, Adam
  • Hubbard, Mark

Top 125 on the prior year's FedExCup Fall points list

  • Hossler, Beau
  • Lower, Justin
  • Fishburn, Patrick
  • Hoey, Rico
  • Young, Carson
  • Phillips, Chandler
  • Lipsky, David
  • Kohles, Ben
  • Whaley, Vince
  • Meissner, Mac
  • Sigg, Greyson
  • Kim, Chan
  • Silverman, Ben
  • Ramey, Chad
  • Norlander, Henrik
  • Skinns, David
  • Ryder, Sam
  • Major medical extension
  • Martin, Ben
PGA TOUR University Accelerated

  • Sargent, Gordon

DP World Tour/Korn Ferry Tour/Q-School category (reordered)

  • Ventura, Kris
  • Fisk, Steven
  • Roy, Kevin
  • Griffin, Lanto
  • Castillo, Ricky
  • Suber, Jackson
  • Cummins, Quade
  • Paul, Jeremy
  • Chandler, Will
  • Peterson, Paul
  • Mouw, William
  • Capan III, Frankie
  • Higgs, Harry
  • Pak, John
  • Goodwin, Noah
  • Baddeley, Aaron
  • Riedel, Matthew
  • Kanaya, Takumi
  • Thorbjornsen, Michael
  • Andersen, Mason
  • Dickson, Taylor
  • Velo, Kevin
  • Onishi, Kaito
  • Rosenmueller, Thomas
  • Del Solar, Cristobal
  • Cone, Trevor
  • Widing, Tim
  • Buckley, Hayden
  • Thornberry, Braden
  • Endycott, Harrison
  • Albertson, Anders

Reorder category (cat. 37 through 44)

  • Springer, Hayden
  • Gordon, Will
  • Bramlett, Joseph
  • Champ, Cameron
  • Montgomery, Taylor
  • Blair, Zac
  • NeSmith, Matt
  • Hahn, James
  • Cook, Austin
  • Piercy, Scott
  • Watney, Nick
  • Duncan, Tyler
  • McNeill, George
  • Byrd, Jonathan
  • Reavie, Chez
  • Gainey, Tommy
  • Yuan, Carl
  • Gribble, Cody
  • Haas, Bill
  • Laird, Martin
  • Stuard, Brian
  • Dufner, Jason
Top 126-150 in the prior season's FedExCup Fall points list

  • Kim, S.H.

Major medical extension. (non-exempt)

  • Daffue, MJ

Beyond 150 on the prior season's FedExCup Fall points list

  • Trainer, Martin
Anurag Bhardwaj

Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.

A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor.

