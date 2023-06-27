Where is the Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023 being held? All you need to know about the PGA Tour event venue

The Rocket Mortgage Classic, which is part of the PGA Tour, will take place at the famous Detroit Golf Club from June 29 to July 2.

Golf fans from all around the world are looking forward to the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which promises four days of tough competition and fantastic golf action.

The Rocket Mortgage Classic has a massive purse of $8,800,000, making it one of the most valuable PGA Tour events. The high prize money adds to the attraction of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, bringing in top-tier professional players who compete for both the championship and a sizable portion of the reward pool.

Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club explored

The Detroit Golf Club began a new chapter in its illustrious history in 2019 by hosting the Rocket Mortgage Classic, an annual PGA Tour event. The immaculately maintained course and world-class amenities demonstrate the club's dedication to excellence.

The championship course at Detroit Golf Club is well-known for its difficult layout and strategic design and is a venue for Rocket Mortgage Classic. The 7,300-yard course is a daunting test for the competitors, requiring precision and talent in every stroke.

The course offers a broad range of challenges that will test even the most seasoned golfers, from tree-lined fairways to well-guarded greens.

History of Detroit Golf Club

The Detroit Golf Club, founded in 1899 by William R. Farrand and a group of his friends, has a rich history that has affected its evolution over the years. The club began with 100 members on a 45-acre parcel of farmland near 6 Mile and Woodward, when a small six-hole course was built.

By 1900, three more holes had been added, bringing the course to a total of nine holes. In 1902, the membership was increased to 200 to reflect the club's growing popularity.

The Detroit Golf Club took an important stride forward in 1906 when it purchased 135 acres of land at 6 Mile and Hamilton. An outstanding 18-hole course was conceived and built at this location.

The club formally opened its doors in 1913, boosting membership costs to $250 to support the course's sustained growth and upkeep. The property was surveyed by renowned golf course architect Donald Ross, whose knowledge helped define the destiny of the Detroit Golf Club.

In 1922, the club membership grew to 650 individuals, and the decision was taken to keep the club open year-round, allowing members to enjoy golfing activities throughout the year. The Fred Wardell Caddy House was erected in 1929 to provide separate facilities for the club's caddies.

The Detroit Golf Club also provides services other than golf, such as a pool for members and sponsorship for a swim team. These additional amenities contribute to the club's active community and allow members to participate in a variety of activities.

