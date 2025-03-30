Where did Rory McIlroy finish in Round 3 of the 2025 Houston Open?

Rory McIlroy is currently competing at the 2025 Houston Open at the Memorial Park Golf Course. After the culmination of Round 3 on Saturday, he is ranked T14 with a total score of 9-under 65.

Ad

McIlroy headed to Houston fresh off his Players Championship victory. However, his opening round didn't go quite as he would have planned, as he carded an even par on Thursday. Facing an overcast day, the Northern Irish star posted two birdies and two bogeys in Round 1 of the 2025 Houston Open

His play saw a major improvement on Friday, as he recorded five birdies with just one bogey to finish his second round at 4-under 66. However, at one point, McIlroy was faced with the grim possibility of not making the cut when play was suspended due to thunderstorms. The World no. 2 had played seven holes with a total score of 1-under. He was one stroke behind the projected cut line.

Ad

Trending

Eventually 3-over became the cut line, and McIlroy's string of birdies towards the end of his round helped him pass the cut comfortably on Friday. However, the final cut wasn't confirmed until Saturday morning due to rainy conditions and weather delays.

On Saturday, Rory McIlroy hit one eagle and three birdies to finish his round with a 5-under. However, despite his wonderful performance, he still has a steep slope to climb if he wants to claim the title on Sunday.

Ad

Currently, Min Woo Lee is leading the standings with a staggering margin of four strokes. Alejandro Tosti is trailing him after carding a total score of 13 under.

Where will Rory McIlroy play next?

Rory McIlroy at the 2025 Houston Open - Round Two (Source: Getty)

The 2025 Houston Open will be Rory McIlroy's final appearance before the Masters. The Major Championship will be held from April 10th to 13th, 2025.

Ad

McIlroy will be skipping the 2025 Valero Texas Open next week, possibly to take much-needed rest before his campaign at Augusta National. Given his recent performances, the World no. 2 appears to be in prime form to secure his maiden green jacket this year.

The Northern Irishman has already won two PGA Tour titles this season—the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and, more recently, the Players Championship. The 35-year-old is also one of the favorites to win the Masters this year.

McIlroy hasn't won a Major title in more than a decade. He came very close to ending that drought at the US Open last year before losing out to Bryson DeChambeau in a close call. This Major season would certainly be a significant one for the Northern Irish star.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback