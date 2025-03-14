Where did Scottie Scheffler finish at the 2025 Players Championship? R2 scorecard explored

Scottie Scheffler concluded his second round of the 2025 Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass tied for 17th place, posting a 5-under-par total. The world's top ranked golfer showed glimpses of the accuracy and determination that saw him enjoy so much success in 2024.

Scheffler built early momentum with birdies on the 11th and 12, having started from the back nine. These early gains gave him a great start for his round.

However, the course proved challenging to him on quite a few occasions. A bogey on the par-4 14th hole briefly slowed him down after he found the water, which forced him to miss his par save. Still, Scheffler remained calm and recovered with a birdie on the par-5 16th and finished his first nine holes at 2-under.

On the front nine, Scheffler's mixed bag of an outing continued at the TPC Sawgrass course. He hit two birdies and two bogeys to end his front nine at even-par, taking his score for the day to two-under, and his half-way score to five-under.

At present, Min Woo Lee and Akshay Bhatia are tied for first position on -11. J.J Spaun and Rory Mcllroy follow them on third and fourth respectively, while Scottie Scheffler is tied for 17th.

Scottie Scheffler's competitive record so far this year

Scottie Scheffler is still winless in the 2025 season. He has played in four tournaments so far. A T9 at Pebble Beach and a T3 at the Genesis Invitational are his best results as of now since the turn of the year. Most recently, he finished T11 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard 2025 - Final Round - Source: Getty

Although he hasn’t secured any wins, Scheffler still remains the world's top ranked golfer, having held his ranking for 100 weeks. This year's performances so far have been a contrast to his outstanding 2024 season, where he claimed seven PGA Tour victories, including major wins at the Masters, and the Players Championship.

Stats for Scheffler this year show he's still contending for events, especially when it comes to his strong ball-striking ability. However, his major concern so far this year appears to have been his putting. A hand injury from a Christmas accident that required surgery and delayed his start to the season meant that he had to play catch-up in terms of his preparation.

Overall, while Scheffler is still competitive, he is working to regain his top form after a challenging start to the 2025 season.

