Which players qualified for Round 2 of the LIV Promotions event in Abu Dhabi?

The ongoing LIV Promotions event in Abu Dhabi is a ticket to play in the 2024 LIV Golf League. The top three finishers at the event will participate in the LIV series next season.

In the first round, as many as 59 players were vying to get a spot to qualify for the second round. However, as day one concluded on Friday, only 29 players advanced to the second round. The 29 players will join the 13 players who will directly enter the field in the second round after being exempt from the first.

LIV Golf posted on X (formerly Twitter) the qualifiers' names on 8th December.

"The qualifiers after Round 1"

"13 players will enter the field heading into Round 2 play"

List of players teeing off at the LIV Promotions event in Round Two

Kerry Mountcastle, a professional golfer from New Zealand, is currently leading at the LIV Promotions event after an 8-under 64. One-time PGA Tour winner Martin Trainer, sitting in the 18th position, has also gained a spot to play in the second round.

Here are the names of the qualified golfers from Round 1:

Kerry Mountcastle (-8)

Han Seung-su (-6)

Junghwan Lee (-5)

Jinichiro Kozuma (-5)

Taichi Kho (-5)

Max Kennedy (-5)

Tapio Pulkkanen (-5)

Poom Saksansin (-5)

Sadom Kaewkanjana (-5)

Jaco Ahlers (-4)

Jeongwoo Ham (-4)

Steve Lewton (-4)

Miguel Tabuena (-4)

Zach Bauchou (-3)

Kazuki Higa (-3)

Phachara Khongwatmai (-3)

Grégory Bourdy (-3)

Suteepat Prateeptienchai (-2)

Settee Prakongvech (-2)

Zach Murray (-2)

Chonlatit Chuenboonngam (-2)

Suradit Yongcharoenchai (-2)

Kevin Yuan (-2)

Braden Thornberry (-2)

Joel Stalter (-2)

Luis Carrera (-2)

Bio Kim (-2)

Martin Trainer (-2)

Lucas Bjerregaard (-2)

Here is the list of the 13 exempt players who will join the above in the second round of the LIV Promotions event:

Gaganjeet Bhullar

Ben Campbell

Gunn Charoenkul

Wade Ormsby

Kieran Vincent

Jed Morgan

Sihwan Kim

James Piot

Laurie Canter

Yuhne Zheng

Kalle Samooja

Jason Dufner

Kevin Chappell

The second round of the LIV Promotions event will see 42 golfers in total leaving no stone unturned to finish in the top-three spots. The scores will reset at the beginning of the round and only 20 players will qualify to play in the last round on Sunday.

Additionally, out of the $1.5 million prize pool, the winner of the event will receive $200,000. The runner-up of the match will earn $150,000 and the golfer in the third position will receive $100,000. The top three players will also be a part of one of the LIV Golf teams for the 2024 season.

Golfers finishing between 4th to 10th on the last day will get a full exemption to all 2024 LIV International Series events.