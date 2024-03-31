Who is Alejandro Tosti? All you need to know about the Argentine golfer

Alejandro Tosti, a 27-year-old rookie from Argentina, has turned heads in the PGA tour. He is vying for victory in the Texas Children's Houston Open alongside Stephan Jäger, Thomas Detry, and David Skinns. Despite his newcomer status, Tosti's presence has been felt not only for his impressive performance but also for a verbal altercation with Tony Finau during the third round of the 2024 PGA tour.

It's Alejandro Tosti's eighth start as a member of the tour and the golfer is seeking his first title. Tosti earned a spot for the 2024 PGA tour after he finished as number 3 in the Korn Ferry Tour at the Pinnacle Bank Championship.

Texas Children's Houston Open - Round Three (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

From humble beginnings in Rosario, Argentina, where he improvised his golf equipment with a charcoal stick and ping pong ball, to representing his Argentina in several championships, Tosti's journey is nothing short of a rags-to-riches story.

A look at Alejandro Tosti's life and amateur career

Instead of traditional equipment, he initially played with a charcoal stick and a ping pong ball. He and his brother would engage in friendly competitions, wagering five cents on who could successfully sink the ball into the drain in their backyard.

Despite the absence of practice facilities in his hometown, he embarked on a daily one-hour bus journey to Perez, learning the route from his parents at just 8 years old

At age 15, Alejandro Tosti won the 2011 Argentine National Junior Championship and continued to secure victories, including the South Argentine Amateur Championship and the Coastal Open in 2013. By 2014, Tosti had ascended to the number one spot in the Argentine National Ranking, earning him a coveted place in the 2015 U.S. Amateur tournament.

Alejandro Tosti at Puerto Rico Open - Round One In 2022 (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Transitioning to the international stage, Tosti represented Argentina at the Eisenhower Trophy in 2014, impressing with his skill. He then pursued his collegiate career at the University of Florida and enrolled in the Florida Gators golf program. He earned first-team All-American recognition during his junior year and claimed the title of medalist at the SEC Championships in 2017.

By the end of his college, he had broken numerous records and finished third in the history of the program.

Alejandro Tosti turned pro in 2018

In 2018, Alejandro Tosti turned pro and started with PGA TOUR Latinoamerica. The tour was his first step to the PGA tour. In 2019, Tosti won the Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational. 2022 was a happening year for the golfer after he finished as No. 5 finish in the Totalplay Cup standings which secured the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour membership.

Alejandro Tosti with Pinnacle Bank Championship (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

In 2023, Tosti secured nine top-10 finishes in just 19 starts, including his unbelievable victory at the Pinnacle Bank Championship. He is competing against the best in the 2024 season in the PGA tour and seeks his first tour title. Tosti considers "driver" as the strength of his game. He said (via PGA tour):

"I just enjoy visualizing a shot and just stepping out there and execute it; it's the fun part of the game. Since very young I was always that way. Grew up at a course that is very short and you have to work the ball both ways. It's the same here, but the courses are longer now."

Apart from his golf, Tosti is a foodie and loves to cook. His descent is Italian which is one of the reasons for his interest in cooking. He started cooking when he moved to the United States.