Who is the appointed Vice Captain of Luke Donald’s team Europe at the 2025 Ryder Cup?

Luke Donald announced his final six picks for this year's Ryder Cup on September 1, 2025. Today, the 12-man European squad for Bethpage Black got its fifth and final vice captain.The European counterpart of the biennial men's golf tournament shared an exciting news on Instagram today. In the announcement, Alex Noren was congratulated for being the fifth vice captain of Team Europe the upcoming contest from September 26th. Ryder Cup Europe posted:&quot;Welcome to the team, @alexnoren1 🇸🇪 #TeamEurope&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNoren, 43, joins Edoardo Molinari, Thomas Bjørn, Francesco Molinari, and Jose María Olazábal. The veteran golfer was overjoyed following his inclusion in the 2025 European Ryder Cup squad. Below the Instagram post, Noren wrote:&quot;Extremely honored to get the opportunity to be on the team🙏🇪🇺&quot;Screenshot from the comment section showing Alex Noren's comment / IG: @rydercupeuropeRegarding his selection as a vice captain of the European side, Noren admitted that he was quite surprised. In his statement, the golfer further revealed that he wants to introduce a positive attitude inside the room. According to GolfWeek, Noren said:&quot;It was a big shock when I found out. I didn’t expect it at all. I want to bring a good attitude to the team room. Bring some knowledge. I’ve been in this game a long time.&quot;With this year's Ryder Cup set to begin later this month, Noren has showcased commendable form this season. The golfer secured a T17 at the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Golf Club. On the PGA Tour, he has secured two top-10 finishes this season - a T7 at the 3M Open, and a T5 at the Wyndham Championship. Noren also secured his 11th DP World Tour victory at the 2025 Betfred British Masters at the Belfry.Luke Donald reveals his thoughts on Alex Noren's role as a Ryder Cup vice captainFollowing Noren's selection as the fifth vice captain for Team Europe, Donald shared his thoughts about the veteran golfer. He praised the 11-time DP World Tour champ for his experience in this biennial men's golf tournament. Donald also complimented Noren's humble nature (quoted by GolfWeek):&quot;Alex brings a lot to the table; he is obviously a Ryder Cup player himself... He will do everything that he can to help the team. He's a humble guy, it’s never about Alex. It's always about the team.&quot;Luke Donald's statement also indicated how much he loves the 43-year-old golfer.&quot;He has great characteristics, which will be vital for his role as a Vice Captain. I love Alex's demeanour, his work ethic, how he goes about things. He prepares as well as anyone when it comes to his golf. And you know that is important.&quot;Noren was a part of the winning European Ryder Cup squad back in 2018. In three matches at Le Golf National, the golfer secured two points with an overall record of 2-1-0 (1-1-0 in foursomes, 0-0-0 in fourball, 1-0-0 in singles). In the singles match, Noren beat Bryson DeChambeau with a long birdie putt.