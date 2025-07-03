Who is Ben Griffin's fiancée? Meet Dana Myeroff

Ben Griffin has been one of the most talked-about golfers this season. His consistent achievements on the PGA Tour have contributed to his excellent season in 2025. While fans have been watching him professionally, they are curious about his love life and support system. In this article, we will take a look at Griffin's personal life and learn more about his girlfriend, Dana Myeroff.

Hailing from Chardon, Ohio, Myeroff met Griffin in April 2022. They dated for two years and got engaged in July 2024. Griffin went down on one knee at The Cloister on Sea Island, Georgia, to propose to Myeroff. Both of their families were present, and the golfer's surprise made everything much more exciting.

Myeroff is a Lehigh University graduate. In 2019, she graduated with a degree in business information systems and accounting. Myeroff has worked for some well-known organizations, including EY (Ernst & Young), where she was till 2019. Following that, she is working as a Senior Customer Success Manager for Evisort (now part of Workday).

Griffin reached his career pinnacle when he won the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge. Along with the prize money, he also received a 1992 Schwab Defender for this win. After getting such a great car, reporters asked Griffin if he would let her fiancée drive it. He said:

"I don’t want to see her behind the wheel quite yet. No, it’s fine. She wants to be a passenger princess. Yeah, I’m not going to be driving it from here to the Memorial, but when we do drive it, it will be very fun. I think we decided we’re taking it to the beach as our first stop"

After the win, Griffin also sent a sincere note to Myeroff, noting that he could not have done it without her.

Dana Myeroff became emotional on Instagram following Ben Griffin's maiden PGA Tour victory

PGA: Charles Schwab Challenge - Final Round - Source: Imagn

The 2025 season has been like a dream for Ben Griffin. He secured his first PGA Tour victory, the Zurich Classic 2025. It was a highly emotional event, which Dana Myeroff acknowledged through an Instagram post dedicated to Griffin. She expressed her excitement for the win in an emotional caption:

"First PGA tour win 🥹The passion, perseverance, and heart you pour into everything you do inspires me every single day. It’s so special to watch your childhood dream come true. I will forever be your #1 fan ❤️ Shoutout @andrewnovakgolf and @maddie.myers.novak for being the best team."

In the 2025 Zurich Classic, Ben Griffin and Andrew Novak ended with a total score of 28 under par. They were only one shot ahead of the second-place finisher.

