Who are Celine Boutier’s parents? All you need to know about the French golfer’s Thai family

Celine Boutier, who is presently cherishing her Maybank Championship victory, was born on November 10, 1993, to Christopher and Jacqueline Boutier. Her parents moved to France from Thailand and raised Celine and her twin sister Christie and young brother Kevin in suburban Paris.

Although there is limited information provided on the internet, her parents have been by her side since she was an amateur golfer, helping her grow in a loving and supportive environment.

Celine Boutier's sister Christie is not involved in sports and is instead running her own business. However, her brother Kevin is a certified golf instructor in France.

Kevin has won three consecutive conference championships at the collegiate level in Arkansas. In addition, he even caddied for Celine in 2017.

A quick look at Celine Boutier's golfing journey

Boutier started taking an interest in the game of golf when she was seven years old. The French professional golfer had a highly successful amateur career as she clinched several trophies.

This includes Skandia Junior Open Girls, European Girls Team Qualifying, and the Annika Invitational. She has also represented Europe in 2011 for the Junior Solheim Cup.

Boutier ascended to the top of the World Amateur Golf Ranking on December 24, 2014. She held the number one spot until April 7, 2015. The 29-year-old golfer finished 29th at the Evian Championship, an LPGA major in her home country, in September 2014.

Boutier turned professional in 2016 and since has won 14 professional tournaments. However, it was in 2017 when she earned her LPGA Tour Card. On the LPGA Tour, she has won six events so far.

In 2018, she competed in 25 LPGA Tour events, making 16 cuts and earning $319,577 to finish 61st on the money list. Nevertheless, she didn't get any wins that year.

Boutier's first victory came with ISPS Handa Vic Open in 2019 where she won by two strokes. Then, she clinched her second trophy in 2021 with the ShopRite LPGA Classic with just one stroke.

This year was very special for Celine Boutier as she won four tournaments on the LPGA Tour. She clinched a trophy for the LPGA Drive On Championship in March as she played a playoff round against Georgia Hall.

Then, she won her first major, the Evian Championship in July with six strokes. In August 2023, Boutier went on to triumph at the Women's Scottish Open title with two strokes. Her recent Maybank Championship victory, where she played a playoff round against Atthaya Thitikul, became her sixth LPGA Tour victory.