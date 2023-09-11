Who are the golfers on the Annika Award list?

The collegiate golf season brings about a plethora of new talent. The recognise and reward this talent also come several awards, of which one notable award is the Annika Award. The award, presented by Stifel, honours the player of the year in collegiate golf. The winner is chosen by golfers, coaches and members of college golf media.

Last year it was Rose Zhang who won the honour of receiving the Annika Award with her dominating performance over the season. This year, the Award has announced its pre-season watchlist for the 2023-24 season.

Kajsa Arwefjall from San Jose State University is on the watchlist, with an amateur ranking of 33. She has a title and 18 top ten finishes throughout her amateur career. Cayetana Fernandez Garcia-Poggio is also a force to be reckoned with, ranking second on the World Golf Amateur rankings. Garcia-Poggio also finished fourth at the Augusta National Women's Amateur in 2023.

Rachel Heck is on the list once again, first winning the Annika Award in 2021. The Stanford golfer battled two years of injury and sickness, but is now back on course and in top form, even earning a semifinalist place at the 2023 U.S. Women’s Amateur.

Golfers to watch on the Annika Award pre-season watchlist

Rachel Kuehen's collegiate golf record so far is a commendable one. She is a four-time All-American, two-time ACC Golfer of the Year. She also won the national championship last year at Wake forest. Andrea Lignell was one of the finalists for the Annika Award last year for finishing third at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur as well as receiving first-team All-America honors.

Ingrid Lindblad is perhaps one of the strongest contedors for the award. Ranked No. 1 on the World Amateur Golf rankings, the LSU golfer is also the victor of the Mark H. McCormack medal. She was a part of the 2022 U.S. Women’s Open and is a two-time SEC Player of the Year.

Other notable players that are on the pre season watchlist include the likes of Caitlyn Macnab, Caley McGinty, Ashley Menne, Anna Morgan, Tunrada Pirron and Lottie Woad.