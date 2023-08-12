The fifth and final major of the women's golf season, the 2023 AIG Women's Open, saw its third round on Saturday. The Walton Heath Old Course, Surrey, saw heroics from Charley Hull and Lilia Vu, who jumped to the T1 rank with a -9 score.

They are followed by Angel Yin and Hyo Joo Kim, who are placed T3 on the leaderboard of the 2023 AIG Women's Open. Both of them are one stroke behind the tied leaders, Hull and Vu.

Charley Hull's score of 4 under 67 in the third round included multiple pars, six birdies, and two bogeys. It helped her jump from T2 to T1 position on the leaderboard of the 2023 AIG Women's Open.

Meanwhile, Lilia Vu started her third round on T5 rank on the table. She scored 5 under 66 and carded seven birdies and two bogeys, to make a four-place jump to sit tied and locked with Hull on the top spot.

Exploring the leaderboard of the 2023 AIG Women's Open after Round 3

Below is the leaderboard, after round 3, of the fifth and final major of the women's golf season at Walton Heath Old Course, Surrey:

T1 - Lilia Vu (-9)

T1 - Charley Hull (-9)

T3 - Angel Yin (-8)

T3 - Hyo Joo Kim (-8)

5 - Ally Ewing (-7)

6 - Linn Grant (-6)

T7 - Jiyai Shin (-5)

T7 - Andrea Lee (-5)

T9 - Amy Yang (-4)

T9 - Nelly Korda (-4)

T9 - Nasa Hataoka (-4)

T9 - Perrine Delacour (-4)

T9 - Alison Lee (-4)

14 - Minami Katsu (-3)

T15 - Jeongeun Lee (-2)

T15 - Atthaya Thitikul (-2)

T17 - Akie Iwai (-1)

T17 - Anna Nordqvist (-1)

T17 - Stephanie Meadow (-1)

T17 - Olivia Cowan (-1)

T17 - A Lim Kim (-1)

T17 - Yuna Nishimura (-1)

T17 - Jenny Shin (-1)

T17 - Megan Khang (-1)

T17 - Jin Young Ko (-1)

T17 - Allisen Corpuz (-1)

T17 - Gaby Lopez (-1)

T28 - Cara Gainer (E)

T28 - Johanna Gustavsson (E)

T28 - Gemma Dryburgh (E)

T28 - Emily Kristine Pedersen (E)

T28 - Jodi Ewart Shadoff (E)

T28 - Aditi Ashok (E)

T28 - Minjee Lee (E)

T35 - Diksha Dagar (+1)

T35 - Hye-Jin Choi (+1)

T35 - Hae Ran Ryu (+1)

T35 - Nicole Broch Estrup (+1)

T35 - Ruoning Yin (+1)

T35 - Grace Kim (+1)

T35 - Yu Liu (+1)

T35 - Lindsey Weaver-Wright (+1)

T35 - Jaravee Boonchant (+1)

T44 - Moriya Jutanugarn (+2)

T44 - Wei-Ling Hsu (+2)

T44 - Maja Stark (+2)

T44 - Yuri Yoshida (+2)

T44 - Leona Maguire (+2)

T44 - Narin An (+2)

T44 - Rose Zhang (+2)

T44 - Kokona Sakurai (+2)

T44 - Ayaka Furue (+2)

T44 - Miyu Yamashita (+2)

T54 - Alice Hewson (+3)

T54 - Lindy Duncan (+3)

T54 - Celine Boutier (+3)

T54 - Charlotte Heath (a) (+3)

T54 - Mina Harigae (+3)

T54 - Ryann O'Toole (+3)

T54 - Morgane Metraux (+3)

T61 - Kylie Henry (+4)

T61 - Georgia Hall (+4)

T61 - Caroline Hedwall (+4)

T61 - Xiyu Lin (+4)

T61 - Klara Davidson Spilkova (+4)

T61 - In Gee Chun (+4)

T67 - Angela Stanford (+5)

T67 - Danielle Kang (+5)

T67 - Julia Lopez Ramirez (a) (+5)

T70 - Mao Saigo (+7)

T70 - Eun-Hee Ji (+7)

72 - Pajaree Anannarukarn (+9)

73 - Haruka Kawasaki (+13)

Details on the 2023 AIG Women's Open Sunday's tee times, pairings, and other news will be updated soon.