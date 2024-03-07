Who is leading the 2024 Blue Bay LPGA after Day 1? Round 1 leaderboard explored

The Blue Bay LPGA returned to the LPGA Tour schedule after five years without being held. Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Course, China is once again the venue for this event, the first of two to be played in China during 2024.

Minjee Lee leads the Blue Bay LPGA after the first round, with a score of 7 under. Three players follow her one stroke behind, while 15 others are within three strokes or less of the leader.

2024 Blue Bay LPGA leaderboard after round 1

Below is the 2024 Blue Bay LPGA leaderboard after round 1:

1 Minjee Lee -7

T2 Sarah Schmelzel -6

T2 Ruixin Liu -6

T2 Miranda Wang -6

T5 Caroline Inglis -5

T5 Lucy Li -5

T5 Hye-Jin Choi -5

T8 Roberta Liti -4

T8 Lydia Ko -4

T8 Olivia Cowan -4

T8 Hee Young Park -4

T8 Bailey Tardy -4

T13 Kristen Gillman -3

T13 Savannah Grewal -3

T13 Yuli Shi -3

T13 Ayaka Furue -3

T13 Lauren Hartlage -3

T13 Esther Henseleit -3

T13 Xiang Sui -3

T20 Narin An -2

T20 Sandra Gal -2

T20 Auston Kim -2

T20 Lauren Coughlin -2

T20 Xiyu Lin -2

T20 Eun-Hee Ji -2

T20 Stephanie Meadow -2

T20 Mao Saigo -2

T20 Yuai Ji -2

T20 Wichanee Meechai -2

T20 Albane Valenzuela -2

T31 Xinyu Cao -1

T31 Yijia Ren (a) -1

T31 Yue Ren -1

T31 Xiaowen Yin -1

T31 Jennifer Song -1

T31 Emily Kristine Pedersen -1

T31 Weiwei Zhang -1

T31 Nanna Koerstz Madsen -1

T31 Anna Nordqvist -1

T31 Sei Young Kim -1

T31 Yu Jin Sung -1

T31 Gaby Lopez -1

T43 Karis Davidson E

T43 Mone Inami E

T43 Matilda Castren E

T43 Gina Kim E

T43 Pavarisa Yoktuan E

T43 Tong An (a) E

T43 Isi Gabsa E

T43 Gabriela Ruffels E

T43 Lindy Duncan E

T43 Mi Hyang Lee E

T43 Yuna Nishimura E

T43 Lilia Vu E

T55 Morgane Metraux +1

T55 Kaili Xiao (a) +1

T55 Zixuan Wang (a) +1

T55 Paula Creamer +1

T55 Pernilla Lindberg +1

T55 Liqi Zeng +1

T55 Wei-Ling Hsu +1

T55 Arpichaya Yubol +1

T55 Celine Boutier +1

T55 Celine Borge +1

T55 Azahara Munoz +1

T55 Mary Liu +1

T55 Yu Liu +1

T55 Maude-Aimee Leblanc +1

T55 Ruoning Yin +1

T70 Maria Fassi +2

T70 Isabella Fierro +2

T70 Muni He +2

T70 Yan Liu +2

T70 Iris Wang +2

T70 Lei Ye +2

T70 Paula Reto +2

T70 Yanhong Pan +2

T70 Yani Tseng +2

T70 Yujie Liu (a) +2

T70 Yunxuan Zhang +2

T70 Frida Kinhult +2

T70 Shuying Li +2

T83 Agathe Laisne +3

T83 Robyn Choi +3

T83 Danlin Cai +3

T83 Peiyun Chien +3

T83 Chanettee Wannasaen +3

T83 Daniela Darquea +3

T83 Moriya Jutanugarn +3

T83 Jasmine Suwannapura +3

T83 Zhimeng Zhao +3

T83 Dani Holmqvist +3

T83 In Gee Chun +3

T94 Wenbo Liu +4

T94 Linnea Strom +4

T94 Hyo Joon Jang +4

T94 Haeji Kang +4

T94 Shuangshuang Fan +4

T99 Zixin Ni (a) +5

T99 Lingling Tan +5

T99 Hinako Shibuno +5

T99 Jiaze Sun +5

T99 Gurleen Kaur +5

T104 Li Lu +6

T104 Polly Mack +6

106 Manlixiang Yang +7

107 Laetitia Beck +9

WD Jenny Shin

2024 Blue Bay LPGA Round 1 highlights

Minjee Lee played her first round of the Blue Bay LPGA bogey-free with seven birdies to climb to the top of the leaderboard. Sara Schmelzel started well again for the second week in a row and finished T2 with a score of 6 under (six birdies with no bogeys).

The other players tied for second place on the Blue Bay LPGA are locals Ruixin Liu and Miranda Wang. Both played with seven birdies and one bogey.

Another who started strong at the Blue Bay LPGA was Lydia Ko, who placed T8 with a score of 4 under. It is worth noting that the Kiwi is looking for the point she is missing to be exalted to the LPGA Hall of Fame.