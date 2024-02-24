Who is leading the 2024 Magical Kenya Open after round 3? Day 3 leaderboard explored 

The DP World Tour's 2024 Magical Kenya Open ended with a two-way tie for first place and eight players within three shots of the lead. The fourth and decisive round will be played this Sunday (February 25), at Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi.

Darius Van Driel remains in the lead at the Magical Kenya Open with a score of 10 under. Manuel Elvira tied him during the day after posting the second best third round (67).

2024 Magical Kenya Open full leaderboard after Round 3

Below is the full leaderboard for the 2024 Magical Kenya Open:

T1 ELVIRA, Manuel -10

T1 VAN DRIEL, Darius -10

T3 VAN VELZEN, Ryan -8

T3 DEAN, Joe -8

T3 SYME, Connor -8

T6 ELVIRA, Nacho -7

T6 HUTSBY, Sam -7

T6 GERMISHUYS, Deon -7

T6 PULKKANEN, Tapio -7

T6 FERGUSON, Ewen -7

T11 WU, Ashun -6

T11 JORDAN, Matthew -6

T11 DE JAGER, Louis -6

T11 VACARISAS, Lucas -6

T15 LAWRENCE, Thriston -5

T15 YOUNG, Daniel -5

T15 SCHWAB, Matthias -5

T15 SCHNEIDER, Marcel -5

T15 OTAEGUI, Adrian -5

T15 CANTERO, Ivan -5

T15 CHESTERS, Ashley -5

T15 JONES, Sam -5

T15 LEWIS, Tom -5

T15 SVENSSON, Jesper -5

T15 SCALISE, Lorenzo -5

T26 GALLETTI, Nicolo -4

T26 TARRIO, Santiago -4

T26 FITZPATRICK, Alex -4

T26 PARRY, John -4

T26 KRUYSWIJK, Jacques -4

T26 VON DELLINGSHAUSEN, Nicolai -4

T26 SCHUETZ, Yannick -4

T33 CATLIN, John -3

T33 NICHOLAS, James -3

T33 BARRON, Haydn -3

T33 JARVIS, Casey -3

T33 RUTHERFORD, Jamie -3

T33 MOSCATEL, Joel -3

T33 MOOLMAN, Pieter -3

T33 SURI, Julian -3

T33 ARMITAGE, Marcus -3

T33 HOWIE, Craig -3

T43 GIRRBACH, Joel -2

T43 KATICH, Philipp -2

T43 GREEN, Gavin -2

T43 PEPPERELL, Eddie -2

T43 SADDIER, Adrien -2

T43 HUIZING, Daan -2

T43 MOLINARI, Edoardo -2

T43 DEL REY, Alejandro -2

T43 BERRY, Joshua -2

T43 KO, Jeong weon -2

T53 PORTEOUS, Garrick -1

T53 FRIEDRICHSEN, Sebastian -1

T53 AIKEN, Thomas -1

T53 SULLIVAN, Andy -1

T53 LACROIX, Frederic -1

T53 APHIBARNRAT, Kiradech -1

T59 COCKERILL, Aaron E

T59 RUGUMAYO, Ronald E

T59 BROWN, Steven E

T59 RAVETTO, David E

T59 GØTH-RASMUSSEN, Jonathan E

T64 FOLLETT-SMITH, Benjamin +1

T64 SCHOTT, Freddy +1

T64 CHOUHAN, Om Prakash +1

T64 RUSCH, Benjamin +1

T64 NEERGAARD-PETERSEN, Rasmus +1

T69 KINHULT, Marcus +2

T69 GOUVEIA, Ricardo +2

71 HOSHINO, Rikuya +3

2024 Magical Kenya Open highlights

Darius Van Driel played the third round with a score of 68, which allowed him to keep the first place he brought from the previous round, despite the push of Manuel Elvira. The Spaniard carded a 67 for the round, tying Ryan Van Velzen for second best behind Ashun Wu (65).

Van Driel had a bogey-free day with three birdies. Elvira, meanwhile, had six birdies and two bogeys.

Ronald Rugumayo, who on Friday became the first Ugandan to make the cut at a DP World Tour event, finished the moving day with a score of 71. This gives him an overall score of even par and places him in T59.