Who is leading the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta after Day 1? Round 1 leaderboard explored

The first round of the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta ended this Thursday, March 22, at the Vidanta Vallarta golf course in Mexico. The day was very competitive, with 22 players finishing within five strokes or less behind the leader.

Erik van Rooyen heads the leaderboard of the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta, with a score of 8-under. A total of 87 players reported scores of even par or better.

Van Rooyen played his first round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta with two eagles, five birdies, and only one bogey. He managed to get off the front nine with 29 strokes, thanks to one eagle and four birdies.

Tony Finau, defending champion and top-ranked golfer in the field of the Mexico Open at Vidanta, had a score of 2 under and was T29. His performance included four birdies and a double bogey.

Expand Tweet

2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta leaderboard after day 1

Below is the full leaderboard of the Mexico Open at Vidanta after the first round:

1- Erik van Rooyen -8

2-Sami Valimaki -7

T3-David Lipsky -6

T3- Henrik Norlander -6

T3- Cristobal Del Solar -6

T3- MJ Daffue -6

T7- Andrew Novak -5

T7- Cameron Champ -5

T7- Thorbjørn Olesen -5

T7- Patrick Rodgers -5

T7- Lanto Griffin -5

T7- Matt Wallace -5

T7- Joseph Bramlett -5

T7- Chan Kim -5

T15- Robby Shelton -4

T15- Doug Ghim -4

T15- Jake Knapp -4

T15- Jorge Campillo -4

T15- Nico Echavarria -4

T15- Alvaro Ortiz -4

T15- Santiago De la Fuente(a) -4

T22- Nicolai Højgaard -3

T22- Aaron Baddeley -3

T22- Stephan Jaeger -3

T22- Dylan Wu -3

T22- Vincent Norrman -3

T22- Aaron Rai -3

T22- Jimmy Stanger -3

T29- Michael Kim -2

T29- Tony Finau -2

T29- Mark Hubbard -2

T29- Harry Hall -2

T29- Chez Reavie -2

T29- Zecheng Dou -2

T29- Matt Atkins -2

T29- Wilson Furr -2

T29- Stuart Macdonald -2

T29- Chris Gotterup -2

T29- Ryo Hisatsune -2

T29- Austin Eckroat -2

T29- Ryan Moore -2

T29- Emiliano Grillo -2

T29- Patton Kizzire -2

T29- Chesson Hadley -2

T29- Trace Crowe -2

T29- Chandler Phillips -2

T29- Hayden Springer -2

T48- Justin Lower -1

T48- Maverick McNealy -1

T48- Ben Taylor -1

T48- J.B. Holmes -1

T48- Martin Trainer -1

T48- Victor Perez -1

T48- Alexander Björk -1

T48- Ryan McCormick -1

T48- Omar Morales(a) -1

T48- Garrick Higgo -1

T48- Scott Gutschewski -1

T48- Davis Thompson -1

T48- James Hahn -1

T48- Max Greyserman -1

T48- Rafael Campos -1

T48- Erik Barnes -1

T48- Ben Silverman -1

T65- Brandon Wu E

T65- Sam Stevens E

T65- Ryan Fox E

T65- Keith Mitchell E

T65- Greyson Sigg E

T65- Jacob Bridgeman E

T65- Troy Merritt E

T65- Fred Biondi E

T65- Robert MacIntyre E

T65- Blaine Hale, Jr. E

T65- Alex Smalley E

T65- Jhonattan Vegas E

T65- C.T. Pan E

T65- Vince Whaley E

T65- Carson Young E

T65- Ryan Brehm E

T65- Ryan Palmer E

T65- Roger Sloan E

T65- Carl Yuan E

T65- Sebastián Vázquez E

T65- Austin Smotherman E

T65- Roberto Díaz E

T65- Rico Hoey E

T88- Josh Teater +1

T88- Charley Hoffman +1

T88- S.H. Kim +1

T88- Padraig Harrington +1

T88- Mac Meissner +1

T88- Norman Xiong +1

T88- Alejandro Tosti +1

T88- Tom Whitney +1

T88- Parker Coody +1

T88- Kevin Dougherty +1

T98- Taylor Pendrith +2

T98- Kevin Chappell +2

T98- Davis Riley +2

T98- Scott Stallings +2

T98- Scott Piercy +2

T98- Preston Stanley +2

T98- Harrison Endycott +2

T98- David Skinns +2

T98- Raul Pereda +2

T98- Paul Barjon +2

T98- Jose Antonio Safa(a) +2

T98- Nate Lashley +2

T98- Matt NeSmith +2

T98- Tyson Alexander +2

T98- Chad Ramey +2

T98- Rodolfo Cazaubon +2

T98- Adrien Dumont de Chassart +2

T98- Patrick Fishburn +2

T116- Justin Suh +3

T116- Francesco Molinari +3

T116- Callum Tarren +3

T116- Bronson Burgoon +3

T120- Brandt Snedeker +4

T120- Austin Wylie +4

T120- Matti Schmid +4

T120- Joe Highsmith +4

T120- Renato Naula(a) +4

T125- Tyler Duncan +5

T125- Ben Sigel +5

T125- K.H. Lee +5

T125- J.J. Spaun +5

T125- Ben Kohles +5

130- Mackenzie Hughes +6

T131- Pierceson Coody +7

T131- Thomas Detry+7