Who is leading the 2024 US Women's Open after Day 3? Leaderboard explored

The 2024 US Women's Open at the Lancaster Country Club has been one of the toughest tournaments of the season so far. The second Major of the year has presented the golfers with a tough course to navigate, with only five of them managing to stay under par after three rounds.
At the end of Day 3, Wichanee Meechai has managed to hold on to the lead at the 2024 US Women's Open. She was however, joined by Andrea Lee and Minjee Lee, as all three golfers finished their day with an overall score of -5.
Japanese golfers Hinako Shibuno and Yuka Saso round off the top 5 golfers on the leaderboard, and the only ones that have managed to stay under par so far.
Wei-Ling Hsu had a disappointing Day 3 campaign, sliding down 14 spots after a score of 5 over par 75 to sit in T19. Amateur golfer Megan Schofill, who was T5 after Day 2, had a forgettable third round as she finished T34 after Saturday.
Full leaderboard for Day 3 of the 2024 US Women's Open explored
Following is the full leaderboard after Day 3 of the 2024 US Women's Open:
- T1 Minjee Lee
- T1 Andrea Lee
- T1 Wichanee Meechai
- 4 Hinako Shibuno
- 5 Yuka Saso
- T6 Jin Hee Im
- T6 Sakura Koiwai
- T8 Arpichaya Yubol
- T8 Rio Takeda
- T8 Mi Hyang Lee
- T11 Ruoning Yin
- T11 Min Byeol Kim
- T11 Miyu Yamashita
- T14 Atthaya Thitikul
- T14 Ally Ewing
- T14 Ayaka Furue
- T14 Catherine Park (a)
- T14 Chisato Iwai
- T19 Hyo Joo Kim
- T19 Amiyu Ozeki
- T19 A Lim Kim
- T19 Sophia Popov
- T19 Ai Suzuki
- T19 Yui Kawamoto
- T19 Wei-Ling Hsu
- T26 Jeongeun Lee6
- T26 Anna Nordqvist
- T26 Su Ji Kim
- T29 Adela Cernousek (a)
- T29 Jiwon Jeon
- T29 Carlota Ciganda
- T29 Aditi Ashok
- T29 Nasa Hataoka
- T34 Kim Kaufman
- T34 Ashleigh Buhai
- T34 Xiyu Janet Lin
- T34 Jodi Ewart Shadoff
- T34 Megan Schofill (a)
- T39 Sofia Garcia
- T39 Alexandra Forsterling
- T39 Jenny Shin
- T39 Hannah Green
- T39 Charley Hull
- T39 Sarah Kemp
- T39 Yan Liu
- T39 Yuna Nishimura
- T39 Pia Babnik
- T39 Maude-Aimee LeBlanc
- T39 Yuri Yoshida
- T39 Danielle Kang
- T39 Albane Valenzuela
- T39 Asterisk Talley (a)
- T53 Alison Lee
- T53 Alana Uriell
- T53 Alexa Pano
- T53 Jin Young Ko
- T53 Emily Kristine Pedersen
- T53 Gaby Lopez
- T53 Jiyai Shin
- T60 Hae Ran Ryu
- T60 Madelene Sagstrom
- T60 Kristen Gillman
- T60 Amelia Garvey
- T60 Hyun Kyung Park
- T60 Marissa Steen
- T60 Isi Gabsa
- T60 Mariel Galdiano
- T60 Cheyenne Knight
- T69 Megan Khang
- T69 Celine Boutier
- T69 Akie Iwai
- T69 Casandra Alexander
- T73 Gabriela Ruffels
- T73 Na Rin An
- 75 Caroline Inglis
With an impressive prize purse of $12 million for the US Women's Open, Wichanee Meechai will be looking to pick up her first ever LPGA and Major victory of her career.