Who is leading the 2024 US Women's Open after Day 3? Leaderboard explored

The 2024 US Women's Open at the Lancaster Country Club has been one of the toughest tournaments of the season so far. The second Major of the year has presented the golfers with a tough course to navigate, with only five of them managing to stay under par after three rounds.

At the end of Day 3, Wichanee Meechai has managed to hold on to the lead at the 2024 US Women's Open. She was however, joined by Andrea Lee and Minjee Lee, as all three golfers finished their day with an overall score of -5.

Japanese golfers Hinako Shibuno and Yuka Saso round off the top 5 golfers on the leaderboard, and the only ones that have managed to stay under par so far.

Wei-Ling Hsu had a disappointing Day 3 campaign, sliding down 14 spots after a score of 5 over par 75 to sit in T19. Amateur golfer Megan Schofill, who was T5 after Day 2, had a forgettable third round as she finished T34 after Saturday.

Full leaderboard for Day 3 of the 2024 US Women's Open explored

Following is the full leaderboard after Day 3 of the 2024 US Women's Open:

T1 Minjee Lee

T1 Andrea Lee

T1 Wichanee Meechai

4 Hinako Shibuno

5 Yuka Saso

T6 Jin Hee Im

T6 Sakura Koiwai

T8 Arpichaya Yubol

T8 Rio Takeda

T8 Mi Hyang Lee

T11 Ruoning Yin

T11 Min Byeol Kim

T11 Miyu Yamashita

T14 Atthaya Thitikul

T14 Ally Ewing

T14 Ayaka Furue

T14 Catherine Park (a)

T14 Chisato Iwai

T19 Hyo Joo Kim

T19 Amiyu Ozeki

T19 A Lim Kim

T19 Sophia Popov

T19 Ai Suzuki

T19 Yui Kawamoto

T19 Wei-Ling Hsu

T26 Jeongeun Lee6

T26 Anna Nordqvist

T26 Su Ji Kim

T29 Adela Cernousek (a)

T29 Jiwon Jeon

T29 Carlota Ciganda

T29 Aditi Ashok

T29 Nasa Hataoka

T34 Kim Kaufman

T34 Ashleigh Buhai

T34 Xiyu Janet Lin

T34 Jodi Ewart Shadoff

T34 Megan Schofill (a)

T39 Sofia Garcia

T39 Alexandra Forsterling

T39 Jenny Shin

T39 Hannah Green

T39 Charley Hull

T39 Sarah Kemp

T39 Yan Liu

T39 Yuna Nishimura

T39 Pia Babnik

T39 Maude-Aimee LeBlanc

T39 Yuri Yoshida

T39 Danielle Kang

T39 Albane Valenzuela

T39 Asterisk Talley (a)

T53 Alison Lee

T53 Alana Uriell

T53 Alexa Pano

T53 Jin Young Ko

T53 Emily Kristine Pedersen

T53 Gaby Lopez

T53 Jiyai Shin

T60 Hae Ran Ryu

T60 Madelene Sagstrom

T60 Kristen Gillman

T60 Amelia Garvey

T60 Hyun Kyung Park

T60 Marissa Steen

T60 Isi Gabsa

T60 Mariel Galdiano

T60 Cheyenne Knight

T69 Megan Khang

T69 Celine Boutier

T69 Akie Iwai

T69 Casandra Alexander

T73 Gabriela Ruffels

T73 Na Rin An

75 Caroline Inglis

With an impressive prize purse of $12 million for the US Women's Open, Wichanee Meechai will be looking to pick up her first ever LPGA and Major victory of her career.