Who is LPGA golfer Wichanee Meechai? 5 things to know about the Thai national

Wichanee Meechai is currently leading the 2024 US Women's Open, becoming one of only four golfers to maintain a score of under par going into the third round of the tournament. The Thai golfer is looking to pick up her first win on the LPGA Tour, and it might just be a Major victory.

The 31-year-old was born on January 5, 1993 in Bangkok, Thailand. Here are five things to know about the Thai golfer.

All you need to know about Wichanee Meechai

1. Wichanee Meechai started playing golf at the age of 13

Wichanee Meechai started playing golf at the age of 13. According to LPGA.com, she credits the Singha Corporation and IDEMITSU for having the biggest impact on her career. Meechai turned pro in 2010 at the age of just 17. She completed her higher education from Ramkhamhaeng University.

2. She secured her first victory at the 2013 Beijing Challenge

Meechai secured her first-ever international victory at the 2013 Beijing Challenge. During the tournament she set the lowest round record of 9 under par 63. It was the only victory she took on the China LPGA Tour.

3. Meechai recorded one win on the Thailand LPGA Tour and two wins on the Thai LPGA Tour

During the 2015 season on the Thailand LPGA Tour, Wichanee Meechai won the Yeangder TLPGA Open. She also won the 2013 3rd Singha-SAT Thai LPGA Championship and the 2020 4th Singha-SAT Thai LPGA Championship on the Thai LPGA Tour.

4. Meechai earned her LPGA Tour status in 2016

After finishing 22nd in the LPGA Qualifying school in 2015, the Thai golfer earned herself a place on the LPGA Tour for the 2016 season. She went on to have a successful 2016 season, recording a total of nine top-10 finishes.

She also finished fourth on the Epson Tour money list, which led her LPGA Tour membership being extended for one more year.

5. 2021 was her most successful season on the LPGA Tour, as she earned $406,770

In 2021, Wichanee Meechai played in 25 events, and made the cut in 17 of them. She earned a total of $406,770 that season, the highest of her career so far. It was during this season that she also recorded her best-ever finish of T5 at the Pure Silk Championship.

Wichanee Meechai is currently at the top of the leaderboard for the 2024 US Women's Open, and has credited the 'haunted house' that she is living in for this success. In a last-minute arrangement, Meechai ended up renting a house, which could just be haunted. Speaking about her performance after the second round with the press, Meechai said:

"So I take the house and then stay, kind of haunted house a little bit. I’m so scared the first night but it’s fine now. But I think that probably if they have a ghost in that house, I think the ghost like me."

Meechai will hope to pick up her first-ever victory this weekend at the Lancaster Country Club.