Who is leading the 2025 Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship after round 2? Leaderboard explored

The second round of the Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship was played at the Royal Golf Course on Friday, January 31. At the end of the day, the established cut was made, the cut line was drawn at 2 over and 68 players made it.

Callum Tarren is the new leader of the Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship on 13 under par, two shots ahead of Andrea Pavan. The author of the play of the day (spectacular ace), Pablo Larrazabal, is only in fourth place.

2025 Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship Round 2 Leaderboard

Here is the Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship Leaderboard after the second round. Only the top 50 are included:

1 Callum Tarren -13

T2 Daniel Brown -11

T2 Andrea Pavan -11

4 Pablo Larrazábal -10

5 Tapio Pulkkanen -9

T6 Jeong-Weon Ko -8

T6 Jorge Campillo -8

T6 Francesco Laporta -8

T6 Joakim Lagergren -8

T6 Brandon Robinson Thompson -8

T11 Ivan Cantero -7

T11 Laurie Canter -7

T11 Nicolas Colsaerts -7

T11 Martin Couvra -7

T15 Dan Bradbury -6

T15 Bernd Wiesberger -6

T15 Marcel Schneider -6

T15 Richie Ramsay -6

T19 Patrick Reed -5

T19 Jacques Kruyswijk -5

T19 Aaron Cockerill -5

T19 Kristoffer Reitan -5

T19 Mikael Lindberg -5

T19 Jason Scrivener -5

T19 Connor Syme -5

T19 Adrien Dumont de Chassart -5

T19 Rafa Cabrera Bello -5

T19 Ross Fisher -5

T29 Julien Guerrier -4

T29 Joe Dean -4

T29 Adrian Otaegui -4

T29 Casey Jarvis -4

T29 Joost Luiten -4

T29 Andy Sullivan -4

T29 George Coetzee -4

T29 Veer Ahlawat -4

T29 Zihao Jin -4

T29 Corey Shaun -4

T29 Manuel Elvira -4

T29 Ricardo Gouveia -4

T29 Sebastian Söderberg -4

T29 Gavin Green -4

T43 Louis de Jager -3

T43 Deon Germishuys -3

T43 Daniel Hillier -3

T43 Scott Jamieson -3

T43 David Puig -3

T43 Wenyi Ding -3

T43 Jack Senior -3

T43 Romain Langasque -3

T43 Kazuma Kobori -3

Pablo Larrazabal made an ace at the Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship 2025 (Image via Getty).

Callum Tarren recovered from a slow start to the second round (two bogeys and no birdies in the first four holes) to card seven birdies and no bogeys for the rest of the day. Tarren is looking for his first win on the DP World Tour at the Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship.

After his performance, the leader had this to say (via DP World Tour News Service):

"I got off to a shaky start today, but I knew I was playing good golf so I just stayed patient. A few bounce-back birdies, and I played really solid again. So just more of that and see what happens."

Pablo Larrazabal signed the play of the day in Bahrain with a spectacular ace on the 192-yard par-3 second hole.

