Who is leading the 2025 Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship after round 3? Leaderboard explored

The third round of the Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship 2025 was played on Saturday, February 1st at the Royal Golf Course. Calllum Tarren continues to lead the event, but the battle for the title has tightened considerably.

The Englishman leads the Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship on 13-under. Four players are just one shot behind him and seven others are within three shots or less.

2025 Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship Round 3 leaderboard

The following is the leaderboard for the Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship. Only the top 50 are included:

1 Callum Tarren -13

T2 Francesco Laporta -12

T2 Brandon Robinson Thompson -12

T2 Pablo Larrazábal -12

T2 Daniel Brown -12

T6 Marcel Schneider -11

T6 Laurie Canter -11

T6 Martin Couvra -11

T6 Andrea Pavan -11

T10 Ivan Cantero -10

T10 Joakim Lagergren -10

T10 Tapio Pulkkanen -10

T13 Julien Guerrier -9

T13 Joe Dean -9

T13 Connor Syme -9

T13 Ross Fisher -9

T13 Bernd Wiesberger -9

T13 Richie Ramsay -9

T13 Jorge Campillo -9

T20 Jens Dantorp -8

T20 Rafa Cabrera Bello -8

T22 Haotong Li -7

T22 Jacques Kruyswijk -7

T22 Dan Bradbury -7

T25 Sebastian Söderberg -6

T25 Kristoffer Reitan -6

T27 David Puig -5

T27 Casey Jarvis -5

T27 Andy Sullivan -5

T27 Joost Luiten -5

T27 Adrien Dumont de Chassart -5

T32 Joel Moscatel -4

T32 Brandon Wu -4

T32 Marcel Siem -4

T32 Ricardo Gouveia -4

T32 Jason Scrivener -4

T32 Mikael Lindberg -4

T32 Nicolas Colsaerts -4

T39 Jordan Smith -3

T39 Dale Whitnell -3

T39 Grant Forrest -3

T39 Padraig Harrington -3

T39 Sam Bairstow -3

T39 Deon Germishuys -3

T39 Scott Jamieson -3

T39 Kazuma Kobori -3

T39 Veer Ahlawat -3

T39 Zihao Jin -3

T39 George Coetzee -3

T39 Manuel Elvira -3

T39 Aaron Cockerill -3

T39 Jeong weon Ko -3

T39 Adrian Otaegui -3

Callum Tarren started the third round of the Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship on a high with three birdies and no bogeys until the seventh hole. From there, the situation changed and he could only manage three bogeys without a birdie for the rest of the day. Still, it was enough to keep him at the top of the leaderboard.

After his performance on Saturday, Tarren had this to say (via DP World Tour News Service):

"I'm a bit frustrated really. I got off to such a good start, felt so comfortable. I just missed a few putts in that mid-section of the round, three-putted the eighth, a short one at the ninth, a good chance at the tenth and didn't capitalize."

First round leader and Royal Golf Course record holder Brandon Robinson Thompson carded a third round 68 to move into a share of second place. The other three players tied with him, Francesco Laporta, Pablo Larrazabal and Daniel Brown, shot 68, 70 and 71 respectively on Saturday.

