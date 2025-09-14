Who is leading the Procore Championship 2025 after round 3? Leaderboard explored

The 2025 Procore Championship kicked off on September 11 at Silverado Resort. The tournament's third round has been concluded, and two-time PGA Tour winner Ben Griffin has made his way to the top of the leaderboard.

Moving day at the Procore Championship began with Griffin sitting at the top of the leaderboard with a total of 14-under. Following the conclusion of the round, the two-time PGA Tour winner still maintained his lead, having scored 2-under across 18 holes to bring his total to 16-under.

Hot on Ben Griffin’s heels, amateur golfer Jackson Koivun is in a solo second place with a total of 15-under. He headed into the round tied for second place with Russell Henley, but Henley had a disappointing performance on day three and scored 2-over in his round, which pushed him down to T9.

World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler holds a solo spot in third place having scored 8-under in his third round, which propelled him 11 spots up the Procore Championship leaderboard. Behind Scheffler, Garrick Higgo is in a solo fourth with a total of 13-under across 54 holes.

Procore Championship leaderboard after round 3 explored

Here's a look at the complete Procore Championship leaderboard following the conclusion of the third round:

1. Ben Griffin: -16

2. Jackson Koivun (a): -15

3. Scottie Scheffler: -14

4. Garrick Higgo: -13

T5. Austin Eckroat: -10

T5. Emiliano Grillo: -10

T5. Mackenzie Hughes: -10

T5. Lanto Griffin: -10

T9. Matt McCarty: -9

T9. J.J. Spaun: -9

T9. Russell Henley: -9

T12. Hayden Springer: -8

T12. Jonathan Byrd: -8

T12. Ryo Hisatsune: -8

T12. Justin Hastings: -8

T12. Rico Hoey: -8

T17. Troy Merritt: -7

T17. Davis Thompson: -7

T17. Greyson Sigg: -7

T17. Michael Thorbjornsen: -7

T17. Mark Hubbard: -7

T17. Maverick McNealy: -7

T17. Cameron Young: -7

T17. Zac Blair: -7

T25. Kevin Velo: -6

T25. Doug Ghim: -6

T25. Seamus Power: -6

T25. Ben Kohles: -6

T25. Taylor Montgomery: -6

T30. Sam Burns: -5

T30. Joseph Bramlett: -5

T30. Gary Woodland: -5

T30. Luke List: -5

T30. Adam Schenk: -5

T30. Akshay Bhatia: -5

T30. Brandt Snedeker: -5

T30. Martin Laird: -5

T30. Trey Mullinax: -5

T30. Isaiah Salinda: -5

T30. Patrick Fishburn: -5

T41. Patrick Cantlay: -4

T41. Quade Cummins: -4

T41. Collin Morikawa: -4

T41. Anders Albertson: -4

T41. Matt Kuchar: -4

T46. Jason Dufner: -3

T46. Steven Fisk: -3

T46. Harris English: -3

T46. Kevin Streelman: -3

T46. Max Homa: -3

T46. Ricky Castillo: -3

T46. Sahith Theegala: -3

T53. Vince Whaley: -2

T53. Karl Vilips: -2

T53. Beau Hossler: -2

T53. Justin Thomas: -2

T53. Chad Ramey: -2

T53. Keith Mitchell: -2

T53. Tyler Watts (a): -2

T60. John Pak: -1

T60. Peter Malnati: -1

T60. Byeong Hun An: -1

T60. Vince Covello: -1

T64. Will Chandler: E

T64. Eric Cole: E

T64. Mac Meissner: E

T64. Trevor Cone: E

T64. David Skinns: E

T64. Braden Thornberry: E

70. Thomas Rosenmueller: +1

71. Jim Knous: +3

72. Tom Kim: +4

