Ryder Cup debutant Ben Griffin reveals captain Keegan Bradley’s Ryder Cup tip: "It's just golf"

Ben Griffin has been selected to play in the Ryder Cup this year for the first time in his career. He recently shared some tips he got from the US Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley ahead of the biennial tournament.

Ad

During a press conference at the Procore Championship, Griffin revealed that he had asked Bradley if he needed to go to Bethpage to see the course ahead of the tournament. However, the Ryder Cup captain said he didn’t need to, because at the end of the day, he’ll be able to figure it out.

“It’s just golf at the end of the day… Like I was telling Keegan [Bradley], I haven’t played Bethpage before. I was kind of asking the captains, should I go up there early and see the course? They were like, you know what, I think you’ll be able to figure it out kind of that week of. It’s golf, just go out there and put good swings in it,” he said.

Ad

Trending

Ben Griffin noted that it’s going to be “awesome” representing his country. He added that although he has never played in the Ryder Cup before, he knows it’s going to be “a little bit crazy.” Despite it all, he intends to “have fun” during the tournament.

On August 27, Keegan Bradley named Ben Griffin as his third captain’s pick for the biennial tournament. He called him an “extremely confident” and “excited” player. He also said he was proud of him for making the team this year.

Ad

During the Ryder Cup press conference, the Chapel Hill native acknowledged that he hadn’t quite envisioned being picked to represent the US in the Ryder Cup. He also noted that it’s been an “incredible journey” for him.

Still gushing over the selection, the two-time PGA Tour winner called it the “biggest honor of all time” to be a part of the team. He added that he’s ready to work hard and fight for the cup when the competition kicks off on September 26.

Ad

Ben Griffin reveals his most nerve-wracking moment this season

During a post-round press conference at the Silverado Resort, a reporter asked Ben Griffin to share when he felt the most nerves this season. The two-time PGA Tour winner revealed that he felt anxious when playing his final hole at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, which he won with Andrew Novak.

“Most nerves? I mean, it's probably the 18th hole at Zurich, trying to win for the first time with Andrew. Alternate shot format, very difficult. I was proud of the way I pulled off that tee shot, proud of the way Andrew put it right in front of the green. I'd say that was the most nervous I was this year,” he said.

Ad

Griffin said he was nervous because he was just trying to “get over the hump” of winning his maiden PGA Tour title. He also acknowledged that he felt less pressure when he secured a second win at the Charles Schwab Challenge barely a month after his Zurich Classic victory.

Ben Griffin scored 12-under 268 at the Charles Schwab Challenge. He clinched the title by one stroke ahead of Matti Schmid, the runner-up.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More