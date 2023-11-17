Who is leading The RSM Classic 2023? Day 1 leaderboard explored

The 2023 RSM Classic kickstarted its inaugural round on Thursday, November 16. However, before all the players could complete their game, it was suspended.

Following the semi-finished first round of the PGA Tour event, Eric Cole topped the leaderboard in a tie with his countrymen Cameron Young and Davis Thompson.

Cole, Young and Thompson settled for a score of six-under 66 in the first round of the tournament to finish one stroke ahead of Matt Kuchar, who finished in a tie for fourth place with Ludvig Aberg, Ricky Barnes, Ben Carr, Peter Kuest, and Nicholas Lindheim.

Eric Cole started his game with a birdie on the first hole and then made three more birdies on the front nine and four on the back to score 66. He also made two bogeys in the first round, while Cameron Young and David Thompson played a bogey-free round.

Young carded six birdies including two on the front nine and four on the back. Thompson also carded six birdies. He made a birdie on the fourth hole and then on the eighth. Thompson scored three back-to-back birdies on the last three holes of the first round to score 66.

Harry Higgs finished in 10th place in a tie with Tommy Gainey, Russell Knox, Robert Streb, Greyson Sigg, Brendon Todd, Scott Harrington, Ben Kohles, Mackenzie Hughes and Austin Eckroat.

The RSM Classic is the final FedEx Cup fall season event. The tournament has a purse of $8.4 million.

The RSM Classic 2023 Day 1 leaderboard

Here is the leaderboard of the semi-finished first round of the 2023 RSM Classic:

T1 Eric Cole: -6

T1 Cameron Young: -6

T1 Davis Thompson: -6

T4 Matt Kuchar: -5

T4 Ludvig Åberg: -5

T4 Ricky Barnes: -5

T4 Ben Carr: -5

T4 Peter Kuest: -5

T4 Nicholas Lindheim: -5

T10 Tommy Gainey: -4

T10 Russell Knox: -4

T10 Robert Streb: -4

T10 Greyson Sigg: -4

T10 Brendon Todd: -4

T10 Scott Harrington: -4

T10 Ben Kohles: -4

T10 Harry Higgs: -4

T10 Austin Eckroat: -4

T10 Mackenzie Hughes: -4

T20 Brandon Wu: -3

T20 Luke List: -3

T20 Kelly Kraft: -3

T20 Robby Shelton: -3

T20 Stephan Jaeger: -3

T20 Mark Hubbard: -3

T20 Nico Echavarria: -3

T20 Chris Kirk: -3

T20 Maverick McNealy: -3

T20 Jonathan Byrd: -3

T20 J.T. Poston: -3

T20 William McGirt: -3

T20 Henrik Norlander: -3

T20 Carl Yuan: -3

T34 Carson Young: -2

T34 J.J. Spaun: -2

T34 Tyler Duncan: -2

T34 Adam Schenk: -2

T34 Aaron Baddeley: -2

T34 Ryan Moore: -2

T34 Sung Kang: -2

T34 Kevin Chappell: -2

T34 Paul Haley II: -2

T34 Patton Kizzire: -2

T34 Nate Lashley: -2

T34 Jacob Solomon: -2

T34 Taylor Montgomery: -2

T34 Kevin Roy: -2

T34 Brian Stuard: -2

T34 Callum Tarren: -2

T34 Jason Dufner: -2

T34 Vince Whaley: -2

T34 Camilo Villegas: -2

T34 Ben Griffin: -2

T34 Kramer Hickok: -2

T34 Si Woo Kim: -2

T34 Harris English: -2

T34 Sam Ryder: -2

T34 Denny McCarthy: -2

T34 Matt Atkins: -2

T34 Curtis Thompson: -2

T34: Alex Noren: -2

T34 Kyle Westmoreland: -2

T63 Kevin Tway: -1

T63 David Lingmerth: -1

T63 Francesco Molinari: -1

T63 Stewart Cink: -1

T63 Grayson Murray: -1

T63 Peter Malnati: -1

T63 Andrew Novak: -1

T63 Matt NeSmith: -1

T63 MJ Daffue: -1

T63 Will Gordon: -1

T63 Justin Lower: -1

T63 Harrison Endycott: -1

T63 Brian Harman: -1

T63 Matthias Schwab: -1

T63 David Ford (a): -1

T63 Rafael Campos: -1

T63 S.Y. Noh: -1

T63 Adam Long: -1

T63 Kevin Yu: -1

T63 Fred Biondi: -1

T63 Justin Suh: -1

T63 Charley Hoffman: -1

T63 Wesley Bryan: -1

T63 Fabián Gómez: -1

T63 Thomas Detry: -1

T63 Hayden Buckley: -1

T63 Taylor Pendrith: -1

T63 Billy Horschel: -1

T63 Adam Svensson: -1

T63 Austin Cook: -1

T63 Scott Piercy: -1

T63 Akshay Bhatia: -1

T63 Cody Gribble: -1

T63 Tano Goya: -1

T63 Augusto Núñez: -1

T98 Ben Martin: E

T98 Zecheng Dou: E

T98 Josh Teater: E

T98 Zach Johnson: E

T98 Martin Laird: E

T98 K.H. Lee: E

T98 Cameron Champ: E

T98 Sean O'Hair: E

T98 Zac Blair: E

T98 Brian Gay: E

T98 Corey Conners: E

T98 Davis Love III: E

T98 Martin Trainer: E

T98 Michael Gligic: E

T98 Keith Mitchell: E

T98 Austin Smotherman: E

T98 Ben Crane: E

T98 Satoshi Kodaira: E

T98 Kevin Streelman: E

T98 Jim Herman: E

T98 Nick Hardy: E

T98 Kevin Kisner: E

T98 Cameron Percy: E

T98 Doc Redman: E

T98 Tyson Alexander: E

T98 Brent Grant: E

T124 Jonas Blixt: +1

T124 Chesson Hadley: +1

T124 Max McGreevy: +1

T124 Trevor Werbylo: +1

T124 Ryan Gerard: +1

T124 Doug Ghim: +1

T124 Dylan Wu: +1

T124 Nick Watney: +1

T124 Alex Smalley: +1

T124 Scott Stallings: +1

T124 Sam Stevens: +1

T124 Richy Werenski: +1

T124 Ryan Brehm: +1

T124 Troy Merritt: +1

T124 Brice Garnett: +1

T124 Matti Schmid: +1

T140 Maxwell Ford (a): +2

T140 Russell Henley: +2

T140 Webb Simpson: +2

T140 Ryan Armour: +2

T140 Trevor Cone: +2

T145 Ryan Palmer: +3

T145 Dylan Frittelli: +3

T145 Hank Lebioda: +3

T145 Jimmy Walker: +3

T145 Padraig Harrington: +3

T145 Lanto Griffin: +3

T151 Andrew Landry: +5

T151 Ben Taylor: +5

T153 Greg Chalmers: +6

T153 Chris Stroud: +6

155 Jacob Tilton: +8

It is important to note that the first round of the 2023 RSM Classic will resume on Friday, November 17, at 8 a.m. ET, and the second round will start at 9:15 a.m. ET.