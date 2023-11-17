Who is leading The RSM Classic 2023 after Round 2? Day 2 leaderboard explored

The RSM Classic is not just another stop on the PGA Tour. It is the event that closes the FedEx Cup Fall, so it is the last chance for some players to fight for a place in the circuit during 2024. As if that were not enough, this Friday, November 17, the tournament acquired an extra interest.

Ludvig Aberg climbed to the top of the leaderboard at the close of The RSM Classic's second round. Aberg is looking for his first PGA Tour victory to cap off his extremely successful rookie season in professional golf.

Aberg fired a second round of 64 to lead the field entering the weekend with a score of 11-under 131. His performance included six birdies and zero bogeys. In fact, the Swede has made no bogeys during the 36 holes played at the RSM Classic.

Second place in The RSM Classic is shared by Denny McCarthy, Eric Cole and Sam Ryder, who are one stroke behind the leader. The top-ranked golfer in the RCM Classic field, Brian Harman (ninth), is T44 with a score of -5. The cut closed at -4, and 77 players made it.

The RSM Classic 2023 full leaderboard

Below is the full leaderboard for The RSM Classic 2023. Only players who made the cut are included:

1 Ludvig Åberg -11

T2 Sam Ryder -10

T2 Eric Cole -10

T2 Denny McCarthy -10

T5 Tyler Duncan -9

T5 Ben Kohles -9

T5 Peter Kuest -9

T5 Matt Kuchar -9

T5 Austin Eckroat -9

T10 Matt NeSmith -8

T10 Adam Svensson -8

T10 Adam Schenk -8

T10 Taylor Montgomery -8

T10 Kelly Kraft -8

T10 Ben Griffin -8

T10 Mackenzie Hughes -8

T10 Nicholas Lindheim -8

T10 Brendon Todd -8

T10 Robert Streb -8

T10 Greyson Sigg -8

T10 Cameron Young -8

T22 Wesley Bryan -7

T22 Maverick McNealy -7

T22 Akshay Bhatia -7

T22 Stephan Jaeger -7

T22 William McGirt -7

T22 Luke List -7

T22 Vince Whaley -7

T22 Alex Noren -7

T22 Ricky Barnes -7

T22 Davis Thompson -7

T32 Justin Suh -6

T32 Austin Smotherman -6

T32 Kevin Tway -6

T32 Stewart Cink -6

T32 Thomas Detry -6

T32 Si Woo Kim -6

T32 Tano Goya -6

T32 Nico Echavarria -6

T32 Chris Kirk -6

T32 Ben Carr -6

T32 Carl Yuan -6

T32 Russell Knox -6

T44 Brian Gay -5

T44 Corey Conners -5

T44 Nick Hardy -5

T44 K.H. Lee -5

T44 Kramer Hickok -5

T44 Matt Atkins -5

T44 Brent Grant -5

T44 Will Gordon -5

T44 Brian Harman -5

T44 Kevin Kisner -5

T44 Cody Gribble -5

T44 Ryan Moore -5

T44 Fred Biondi -5

T44 Patton Kizzire -5

T44 Camilo Villegas -5

T44 Brandon Wu -5

T44 Tommy Gainey -5

T61 Russell Henley -4

T61 Alex Smalley -4

T61 Chesson Hadley -4

T61 Ben Crane -4

T61 Scott Piercy -4

T61 Cameron Percy -4

T61 Cameron Champ -4

T61 Satoshi Kodaira -4

T61 Andrew Novak -4

T61 Aaron Baddeley -4

T61 Jacob Solomon -4

T61 Charley Hoffman -4

T61 Carson Young -4

T61 J.J. Spaun -4

T61 Harris English -4

T61 Harry Higgs -4

T61 Curtis Thompson -4