Who is Matthias Schmid’s caddie? All you need to know about 'Sponge'

Matthias Schmid is one of the most talked-about golfers this week due to his surprisingly strong performances at the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge. As of this writing, he is sitting second on the leaderboard with an impressive score of 11 under par score on Sunday. Mattie has made a lot of headlines with his play at Colonial Country Club in Texas, and there has been a lot of interest in his caddy.

Mike "Sponge" Waite is currently the caddie of Matthias Schmid. He is a New Zealand professional who has been active on the golf circuit for over 30 years. Waite has been a part of almost 30 distinct victories all over the world. He is best remembered for serving as Michael Campbell's caddie during his 2005 U.S. Open victory at Pinehurst.

Australian Golf Digest revealed in one of their report about why Waite is known as the Sponge. Australian professional golfer Robert Allenby revealed how Waite's hair texture looked like a sponge. And later, this nickname stuck with the caddie throughout his whole career.

Matthias Schmid's current caddie has even collaborated with popular figures like K.J. Choi and Robert Allenby. Around 2021, Mike Waite decided to continue his career on the course with Schmid.

Matthias Schmid's game has improved significantly over the years, with speculation that Waite taught him how to remain calm on the course. According to the player's blog on the European Tour in December 2021, Schmid even stated that Mike Waite is the calmest man he has ever seen.

How has Matthias Schmid's season gone thus far?

Matthias Schmid at Olympics: Golf-Mens Stroke Play Round 1 - Source: Imagn

Matthias Schmid has had quite the rollercoaster ride in 2025. He has missed the cut in various tournaments, although he has also delivered encouraging performances (such as in the ongoing Charles Schwab Challenge). So far, he has participated in 15 PGA Tour events this year, making the cut in seven only.

Jan 9–12 – Sony Open in Hawaii

Missed Cut — 68-72 (140, Even)

Jan 16–19 – The American Express

Missed Cut — 64-73-75 (212, -4)

Jan 22–25 – Farmers Insurance Open

T25 — 71-72-68-77 (288, Even)

Feb 6–9 – WM Phoenix Open

Missed Cut — 75-71 (146, +4)

Feb 20–23 – Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

Missed Cut — 70-72 (142, Even)

Feb 27–Mar 2 – Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

T18 — 68-69-68-67 (272, -12)

Mar 6–9 – Puerto Rico Open

T6 — 66-69-69-66 (270, -18)

Mar 13–17 – THE PLAYERS Championship

Missed Cut — 78-68 (146, +2)

Mar 20–23 – Valspar Championship

T28 — 72-72-68-70 (282, -2)

Mar 27–30 – Texas Children's Houston Open

Missed Cut — 69-70 (139, -1)

Apr 3–6 – Valero Texas Open

Missed Cut — 73-77 (150, +6)

Apr 17–20 – Corales Puntacana Championship

T9 — 67-72-69-69 (277, -11)

May 1–4 – THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Missed Cut — 73-68 (141, -1)

May 8–11 – ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

T7 — 70-67-68-67 (272, -12)

May 22–25 – Charles Schwab Challenge (ongoing)

2nd Place — 66-63-68-13 (210, -13)

