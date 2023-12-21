Who is Nataliya Guseva? All you need to know about the Russian golfer who won LET Q-School just weeks after earning an LPGA card

Nataliya Guseva is a 20-year-old Russian golfer who clinched a win at the LET Q-School this week, having recently earned her spot on the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) Tour.

Turning professional in 2022, the Moscow-born golfer quickly climbed the ranks in the golfing world. Nataliya Guseva has amassed a total of $88,386 in career earnings. Recently, Guseva not only secured her place on the LPGA Tour for the 2024 season but did so by tying for 23rd in the qualifying school.

Nataliya Guseva at LET Q-School and LPGA

Just two weeks after earning her LPGA card, Guseva headed to Morocco for the Ladies European Tour (LET) Q-School. She dominated the field, winning the 2024 Lalla Aicha Q-School by an impressive four-shot margin.

Nataliya Guseva, who played collegiate golf at the University of Miami, made history as the first player from Russia to earn LPGA status on December 5, marking a significant milestone in her burgeoning career. Her achievements serve as a source of inspiration for golf enthusiasts worldwide, showcasing the global talent emerging in the world of professional women's golf.

“It’s amazing,” Guseva told the media following her LET Q-School victory. “It’s crazy that I came here already with my LPGA tour card and then just coming here and winning LET Q-School, it’s something I have always dreamed of.

“It means a lot and for women’s golf as well. I want to congratulate all the girls who secure their LET cards, it’s an exciting time for us and let’s rock it!" she added.

Nataliya Guseva clinched victory at the 2024 Lalla Aicha Q-School with a stellar final round of 69 (-4) at the Al Maaden Golf Marrakech. The youngster, maintaining her lead since the third round, showcased her skill with consecutive birdies on holes seven and eight, only to face a setback with a dropped shot on the 11th.

However, Guseva rebounded impressively, scoring an eagle on the par-five 13th, followed by a final birdie. She concluded the week at an outstanding four-under for the round to secure the Lalla Aicha Q-School title with a remarkable 23-under-par total.

This victory comes on the heels of her earlier success on the Epson Tour in 2023 at the Black Desert Resort Championship.