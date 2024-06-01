Who is playing in the 2024 Memorial Tournament? Field and qualification explored

The 2024 Memorial Tournament is set to tee off on Thursday, June 6, at the Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. The event, hosted by 18-time Major champion Jack Nicklaus, has been played here since its first debuted on the PGA Tour schedule in 1976.

The Memorial Tournament is the penultimate Signature Event ahead of the U.S. Open at Pinehurst. The event, one of the longest-running in PGA Tour history, currently has a 72-man field confirmed to compete for the $20,000,000 prize purse. The field is being headlined by World No. 1 and Masters champion Scottie Scheffler.

Notably, the Memorial outing will have eight of the world’s top 10 OWGR-ranked players teeing it up at Muirfield Village. This will include World No. 2 Xander Schauffele and No. 3 Rory McIlroy. Event’s reigning champion and 2023 FedExCup winner Viktor Hovland will also return to defend his title.

Two-time Memorial winner Patrick Cantlay, 2023 U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark and 2022 Memorial winner Billy Horschel are also on the field’s exemption list. Max Homa, Tommy Fleetwood, Sahith Theegala, Justin Thomas, and Hideki Matsuyama are some other big names set to compete this weekend.

It is pertinent to note that the Memorial Tournament field is not complete. The field will have a few more additions after the completion of the ongoing 2024 RBC Canadian open in Hamilton.

2024 Memorial Tournament field

Here is the complete field for the 2024 Memorial Tournament along with the players’ eligibility criteria:

Top 50 on prior year's FedExCup

Viktor Hovland

Xander Schauffele

Wyndham Clark

Rory McIlroy

Patrick Cantlay

Collin Morikawa

Scottie Scheffler

Tommy Fleetwood

Matt Fitzpatrick

Sam Burns

Max Homa

Keegan Bradley

Adam Schenk

Russell Henley

Sepp Straka

Rickie Fowler

Lucas Glover

Tony Finau

Si Woo Kim

Tom Kim

Brian Harman

Sungjae Im

Nick Taylor

Corey Conners

Jordan Spieth

Jason Day

Emiliano Grillo

Taylor Moore

Sahith Theegala

Chris Kirk

Denny McCarthy

Justin Rose

Andrew Putnam

Kurt Kitayama

Adam Svensson

Harris English

J.T. Poston

Lee Hodges

Seamus Power

Cameron Young

Eric Cole

Byeong Hun An

Adam Hadwin

Tom Hoge

Brendon Todd

Cam Davis

Patrick Rodgers

Hideki Matsuyama

Mackenzie Hughes

Aon Next 10 (projected through the RBC Canadian Open) - The Aon Next 10 will be finalized at the conclusion of the RBC Canadian Open

Ludvig Åberg

Shane Lowry

Matthieu Pavon

Justin Thomas

Stephan Jaeger

Thomas Detry

Will Zalatoris

Akshay Bhatia

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Jake Knapp

Aon Swing 5 (projected through the RBC Canadian Open) - The Aon Swing 5 will be finalized at the conclusion of the RBC Canadian Open

Davis Riley

Chris Gotterup

Davis Thompson

McClure Meissner

Pierceson Coody

Current-year tournament winners, not including Additional Events

Nick Dunlap

Austin Eckroat

Peter Malnati

Taylor Pendrith

Sponsor exemptions

Matt Kuchar

Brandt Snedeker

Billy Horschel

More details on the 2024 Memorial Tournament, including tee times and prize money, will be updated soon.