Who is playing in the 2024 Memorial Tournament? Field and qualification explored

The 2024 Memorial Tournament is set to tee off on Thursday, June 6, at the Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. The event, hosted by 18-time Major champion Jack Nicklaus, has been played here since its first debuted on the PGA Tour schedule in 1976.
The Memorial Tournament is the penultimate Signature Event ahead of the U.S. Open at Pinehurst. The event, one of the longest-running in PGA Tour history, currently has a 72-man field confirmed to compete for the $20,000,000 prize purse. The field is being headlined by World No. 1 and Masters champion Scottie Scheffler.
Notably, the Memorial outing will have eight of the world’s top 10 OWGR-ranked players teeing it up at Muirfield Village. This will include World No. 2 Xander Schauffele and No. 3 Rory McIlroy. Event’s reigning champion and 2023 FedExCup winner Viktor Hovland will also return to defend his title.
Two-time Memorial winner Patrick Cantlay, 2023 U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark and 2022 Memorial winner Billy Horschel are also on the field’s exemption list. Max Homa, Tommy Fleetwood, Sahith Theegala, Justin Thomas, and Hideki Matsuyama are some other big names set to compete this weekend.
It is pertinent to note that the Memorial Tournament field is not complete. The field will have a few more additions after the completion of the ongoing 2024 RBC Canadian open in Hamilton.
2024 Memorial Tournament field
Here is the complete field for the 2024 Memorial Tournament along with the players’ eligibility criteria:
Top 50 on prior year's FedExCup
- Viktor Hovland
- Xander Schauffele
- Wyndham Clark
- Rory McIlroy
- Patrick Cantlay
- Collin Morikawa
- Scottie Scheffler
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Sam Burns
- Max Homa
- Keegan Bradley
- Adam Schenk
- Russell Henley
- Sepp Straka
- Rickie Fowler
- Lucas Glover
- Tony Finau
- Si Woo Kim
- Tom Kim
- Brian Harman
- Sungjae Im
- Nick Taylor
- Corey Conners
- Jordan Spieth
- Jason Day
- Emiliano Grillo
- Taylor Moore
- Sahith Theegala
- Chris Kirk
- Denny McCarthy
- Justin Rose
- Andrew Putnam
- Kurt Kitayama
- Adam Svensson
- Harris English
- J.T. Poston
- Lee Hodges
- Seamus Power
- Cameron Young
- Eric Cole
- Byeong Hun An
- Adam Hadwin
- Tom Hoge
- Brendon Todd
- Cam Davis
- Patrick Rodgers
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Mackenzie Hughes
Aon Next 10 (projected through the RBC Canadian Open) - The Aon Next 10 will be finalized at the conclusion of the RBC Canadian Open
- Ludvig Åberg
- Shane Lowry
- Matthieu Pavon
- Justin Thomas
- Stephan Jaeger
- Thomas Detry
- Will Zalatoris
- Akshay Bhatia
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Jake Knapp
Aon Swing 5 (projected through the RBC Canadian Open) - The Aon Swing 5 will be finalized at the conclusion of the RBC Canadian Open
- Davis Riley
- Chris Gotterup
- Davis Thompson
- McClure Meissner
- Pierceson Coody
Current-year tournament winners, not including Additional Events
- Nick Dunlap
- Austin Eckroat
- Peter Malnati
- Taylor Pendrith
- Sponsor exemptions
- Matt Kuchar
- Brandt Snedeker
- Billy Horschel
More details on the 2024 Memorial Tournament, including tee times and prize money, will be updated soon.