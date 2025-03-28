Who are the six highest ranked golfers in the 2025 Houston Open who aren't exempt for The Masters?

The 2025 Texas Children’s Houston Open is underway at Memorial Park Golf Course, and the Masters Tournament will begin on April 10. When the Houston Open concludes, the top 50 golfers in the Official World Golf Ranking list will qualify for the Masters Tournament if they are not already exempt.

Previous Masters Tournament Champions have a lifetime exemption to the event. Golfers who have won any of the other three Major Championships within the last five years are also qualified to play in the field.

Players like Michael Kim and J.J. Spaun, currently competing in the Houston Open, do not yet have exemptions for the Masters. However, if they perform well enough to remain in the top 50 golfers list, they will tee off at Augusta National in April.

Here’s a list of the highest-ranked players who are currently competing in the Houston Open and are not yet qualified to play in the Masters:

No. 27: J.J. Spaun

No. 44: Stephan Jaeger

No. 52: Michael Kim

No. 53: Ben Griffin

No. 61: Eric Cole

No. 66: Si Woo Kim

Who are the players yet to finish their opening round in the Houston Open?

Players suffered unfavorable weather conditions on day one of the 2025 Houston Open. Due to the rain, the first-round morning tee-offs were delayed, and several golfers were unable to finish their opening rounds.

Here’s a list of golfers affected by the adjusted tee times who will continue their opening round on Friday (March 28) at 9:30 a.m. E.T.:

Taylor Dickson (through 15 holes): -3

Pierceson Coody (through 15 holes): -2

Danny Walker (through 15 holes): +4

Hayden Springer (through 16 holes): -1

Anders Albertson (through 16 holes): E

Jeremy Paul (through 16 holes): E

Isaiah Salinda (through 16 holes): E

Kyle Westmoreland (through 16 holes): +3

Wilson Furr (through 16 holes): +3

John Pak (through 16 holes): +3

Charlie Reiter (through 16 holes): +4

Matteo Manassero (through 17 holes): -2

Thomas Rosenmueller (through 17 holes): E

Kaito Onishi (through 17 holes): +1

Noah Kent (a) (through 17 holes): +4

Paul Waring (through 17 holes): +5

At the end of the tournament's first day, four golfers - Alejandro Totsi, Ryan Gerard, Keith Mitchell, and Taylor Pendrith - were tied for first place; they all had five-under. T5 is also packed in a seven-way tie featuring players such as Jackson Suber, Sam Ryder, Eric Cole, and World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who opened with a bogey-free 67.

In a post-round interview, Scheffler acknowledged that he started to play better on the back nine despite the unfavorable weather.

“I felt like I started to play a little better on the back nine. The first nine, I was kind of getting it around a little bit, but still pair a score today. Conditions were pretty tough out there today with the rain and the wind, so overall nice to keep a clean card,” Scheffler said. (Via Sky Sports)

The second round of the Houston Open will begin as scheduled at 7:20 a.m. E.T.

