Why is Charley Hull not playing at the JM Eagle LA Championship? Possible reasons explored

Charley Hull is not included in the field for this week’s LPGA Tour event in Los Angeles. The English golfer’s absence comes ahead of the Chevron Championship, the first Major of the LPGA season, which is scheduled to take place later this month in The Woodlands, Texas.

The Chevron Championship is one of the most significant tournaments on the calendar, and preparations for the event are currently underway for many players on the tour. Hull’s withdrawal from this week’s event follows two consecutive appearances on the LPGA schedule. She competed at the Ford Championship and the T-Mobile Match Play in recent weeks.

The back-to-back tournaments featured different formats and course conditions. There has been no official statement from Hull or her team regarding her decision to skip the Los Angeles event.

The Chevron Championship will be held at The Club at Carlton Woods. Hull has previously played in the tournament and is expected to return this year. Her current world ranking and status on tour ensure her entry into the Major event.

The Los Angeles stop on the LPGA Tour typically attracts a strong field, and Hull’s absence is notable given her standing in the game. However, without a formal reason provided, it remains unclear whether the decision is related to scheduling, rest, travel, or other factors. Hull remains an active player on both the LPGA and Ladies European Tour circuits.

Further updates regarding her schedule may be released in the lead-up to the Chevron Championship.

How has Charley Hull’s performance been so far?

Charley Hull has made four appearances on the LPGA Tour during the 2025 season. She opened her campaign at the Founders Cup presented by U.S. Virgin Islands, where she finished tied for 19th. Hull posted rounds of 68, 72, 66, and 70 for a total score of 276, ending the tournament at eight under par.

Her next event was the HSBC Women’s World Championship, where she delivered her best result of the season so far. Hull finished tied for fourth after recording scores of 69, 70, 68, and 74. She ended the tournament at seven under par with a total of 281.

Following her performance in Singapore, Charley Hull competed at the Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass. She finished tied for 11th, posting rounds of 63, 69, 68, and 71. Her total score for the week was 271, finishing 17 under par.

Her most recent start came at the T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards. The event featured a different format, with players competing in three rounds of stroke play before moving into match play. Charley Hull recorded scores of 59, 72, and 60 in the initial stage, finishing with a total of 191 to tie for 28th place.

Through her first four tournaments of the season, Charley Hull has recorded one top-five and two additional top-20 finishes. She has played in both traditional stroke play and alternate format events, maintaining a consistent presence on the leaderboard.

