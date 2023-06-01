Why did Dylan Frittelli withdraw from the Memorial Tournament? Real reason explored

Dylan Frittelli endured an abysmal round at the Memorial Tournament, which teed off today. He was in poor form before withdrawing.

Many people assumed that it might be solely due to poor performance and that he just doesn't have it this weekend, but it appears he's dealing with a significant illness.

Most players don't withdraw after less than a full round even if they're playing horrendously. They can always turn it around in the next couple of days to finish better or at least make the cut and some money. Since he withdrew with illness, it can be assumed that the illness is pretty substantial.

Betsperts Golf tweeted:

"Dylan Frittelli then bogeyed 13, double bogeyed 14, hit an errant tee shot on 15 and withdrew from the tournament due to illness. Legitimately just hoping he's ok right now."

Clearly, whatever is ailing him has forced him to play really poorly, so he had to call it on the weekend. It's a real shame for Frittelli, because there is some good money available in this tournament.

Dylan Frittelli came in ranked number 227 in the world. Had he been able to continue and make the cut, he could have walked away with a pretty decent payday.

Dylan Frittelli's bad run continues

Dylan Frittelli has not made the cut in his recent three starts. The golfer has not finished within five shots of the winner in those events, either.

Dylan Frittelli has withdrawn

He has not finished any of his previous two rounds with one of the day’s better scores. Unfortunately, his poor form continued this week too, though this time it may be due to the illness at the Memorial.

