Why does Keegan Bradley have a ‘unique’ method of handing putter to caddie? All you need to know

Keegan Bradley won the 2023 Travelers Championship with a -23 score. He won the trophy and $3.6 million in prize money by shooting a final-round 3-under-par 68.

The American golfer recorded rounds of 62 and 63 to share the lead with Denny McCarthy after the first two rounds, then sprinted to take the lead solo after a bogey-free third round. He sat atop the leaderboard after the third round and extended it to clinch the trophy on Sunday.

Keegan Bradley gave his putter a lot of respect, which helped him dominate the field throughout the game. After a strong round, he has a distinctive technique of handing the putter to his caddie. He bows to the putter before passing it to his caddie.

Speaking of his distinct style, the New England native told the PGA Tour:

"We just pay our respect. If the putter is working, I'll do whatever to keep to going. We just bow and we say thank you.

"I've been putting really well all year, especially lately, especially on bent grass greens. I was just reading them really good, and it was just—when you're putting good, everything feels easy and it's automatic. It breaks a little this way, a little that way, and I just had that going today."

Keegan Bradley registered a three-stroke victory over Brian Harman and Zac Blair, who both finished with a score of 20. Scottie Scheffler settled in fourth place alongside Chez Reavie and Patrick Cantlay.

What's in Keegan Bradley's bag?

Keegan Bradley used the Odyssey Versa Jailbird putter at the 2023 Travelers Championship along with Ping G430 LST driver, TaylorMade SIM2 Max HL 3-wood, Callaway Hybrid, and Srixon Iron.

Here is a complete list of Keegan Bradley's golf gear at the PGA Tour event:

Driver

Specification: Ping G430 LST (10.5 degrees) with Fujikura Ventus Black 6X shaft

3-wood

Specification: TaylorMade SIM2 Max HL (16.5 at 15.75 degrees D1 Surefit) with Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black 80G 6.5TX shaft

Hybrid

Specification: Callaway UW (19 degrees) with Project X EvenFlow Hybrid 95 6.5TX shaft

Irons

Specification: Srixon ZX5 (3-5) Srixon ZX7 (6-PW) all with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

Wedges

Specification: Cleveland RTX Zip Core Tour Rack (52-10 Mid at 52, 58-6) all with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

Putter

Specification: Odyssey Versa Jailbird

Ball

Specification: Srixon Z-Star

2023 Travelers Championship leaderboard

Here is the 2023 Travelers Championship leaderboard and prize money payout:

Win: Keegan Bradley, -23, $3,600,000

T-2: Zac Blair, -20, $1,780,000

T-2: Brian Harman, -20, $1,780,000

T-4: Patrick Cantlay, -19, $841,666.67

T-4: Scottie Scheffler, 19, $841,666.67

T-4: Chez Reavie, -19, $841,666.66

T-7: Denny McCarthy, -18, $650,000

T-7: Rory McIlroy, 18, $650,000

T-9: Corey Conners, -17, $525,000

T-9: Min Woo Lee, -17, $525,000

T-9: Alex Smalley, -17, $525,000

T-9: Justin Thomas, -17, $525,000

T-13: Rickie Fowler, -16, $405,000

T-13: Hideki Matsuyama, -16, $405,000

T-15: Doug Ghim, -15, $335,000

T-15: Emiliano Grillo, -15, $335,000

T-15: Lucas Herbert, -15, $335,000

T-15: Carson Young, -15, $335,000

T-19: Russell Henley, -14, $245,800

T-19: Shane Lowry, -14, $245,800

T-19: Xander Schauffele,-14, $245,800

T-19: Adam Scott, -14, $245,800

T-19: Greyson Sigg, -14, $245,800

T-24: Ludvig Aberg, -13, $167,000

T-24: Eric Cole, -13, $167,000

T-24: Austin Eckroat, -13, $167,000

T-24: Chesson Hadley, -13, $167,000

T-24: Aaron Rai, -13, $167,000

T-29: Wyndham Clark, -12, $134,000

T-29: Viktor Hovland, -12, $134,000

T-29: Sungjae Im, -12, $134,000

T-29: Zach Johnson, -12, $134,000

