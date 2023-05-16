Will the LIV Golf vs PGA Tour battle help the 2023 PGA Championship? Here’s what to expect

LIV golfers and PGA Tour players will again be on the same field since the 2023 Masters. They will compete at the PGA Championship in New York this week. While the legal struggle rages on outside the golf course, viewers can expect even more drama on the green.

LIV Golf vs PGA Tour can help the PGA Championship get viewers since golf fans are excited to see two rival series competing on the same field. It may have some favorable consequences for the athletes as well.

When both series players competed at the 2023 Masters, golf fans witnessed numerous wonderful moments, including Rory McIlroy inviting his friend Brooks Koepka for a practice match. Playing on the same field can help golfers heal and strengthen their relationships.

Because every coin has two sides, LIV golfers' participation in the 2023 PGA Championship could have a negative impact. Earlier this month, when LIV golfers and PGA Tour players competed at the Dubai Classic, Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed got into a brawl, and it appears that they will both be competing at the Oak Hills tournament. However, they both played at The Masters as well and got along well, so perhaps it will work out.

PGA Championship can help LIV golfers to earn ranking points

LIV golfers have a fantastic opportunity to enhance their World rankings. Because the Saudi-backed series does not offer ranking points, their world rankings have been steadily declining. They can, however, improve their OWGR standings if they finish higher in the PGA Championship.

LIV players advanced in the world rankings after competing at The Masters.

LIV golfers' rankings before The Masters

Cameron Smith - 6

Joaquin Niemann - 25

Abraham Ancer - 31

Brooks Koepka - 118

Thomas Pieters - 44

Patrick Reed - 70

Talor Gooch - 58

Harold Varner III - 60

Dustin Johnson - 69

Phil Mickelson - 425

Jason Kokrak - 87

Kevin Na - 96

Louis Oosthuizen - 120

Bryson DeChambeau - 155

Sergio Garcia - 461

Charl Schwartzel - 214

Bubba Watson - 222

LIV golfers' rankings after The Masters

Cameron Smith - 5

Joaquin Niemann - 24

Abraham Ancer - 35

Brooks Koepka - 39

Thomas Pieters - 43

Patrick Reed - 45

Talor Gooch - 56

Harold Varner III - 59

Dustin Johnson - 70

Phil Mickelson - 72

Jason Kokrak - 93

Kevin Na - 101

Louis Oosthuizen - 127

Bryson DeChambeau - 162

Sergio Garcia - 166

Charl Schwartzel - 196

Bubba Watson - 227

How many LIV golfers are playing at the 2023 PGA Championship?

Eighteen LIV golfers have been invited to the 2023 PGA Championship. However, only 17 of them will compete in the competition due to Martin Kaymer's withdrawal.

LIV golfers have a fantastic record at The Masters, with three of them finishing in the top 10. Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka finished second in the first major of the year, so fans have great expectations for them.

The following are the names of all the LIV players who will compete in the 2023 PGA Championship:

Abraham Ancer

Dean Burmester

Paul Casey

Bryson DeChambeau

Talor Gooch

Dustin Johnson

Sihwan Kim

Brooks Koepka

Anirban Lahiri

Phil Mickelson

Joaquin Niemann

Mito Pereira

Thomas Pieters

Patrick Reed

Cameron Smith

Brendan Steele

Harold Varner III

Poll : 0 votes