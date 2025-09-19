  • home icon
"Will be stopping by for a coffee" - Phil Mickelson backs San Diego café's tribute to Charlie Kirk amid backlash

By Sarah Rishama Madaki
Modified Sep 19, 2025 02:42 GMT
Syndication: Detroit Free Press - Source: Imagn
Phil Mickelson - Image Source: Imagn

Phil Mickelson has publicly aired support for the late political activist, Charlie Kirk. He shared a post on X supporting a brand that received blacklash for paying tribute to Kirk.

On Thursday, September 18, on-air host Isabella Maria DeLuca shared a picture of a cup of coffee she purchased from Invita Cafe in San Diego. The cup had a sticker on it that read:

“Thank you, Charlie Kirk, we love you.”

DeLuca revealed that the cafe was being “attacked” for supporting the late Turning Point USA co-founder. She urged her followers to “skip Starbucks” and patronize Invita Cafe instead as a way of supporting their message.

Phil Mickelson took Isabella Maria DeLuca’s offer up and quoted her post with a tweet that read:

“I will be stopping by for a coffee. It looks delicious 😋”
Ever since the news of Charlie Kirk’s assassination broke, Phil Mickelson has condemned the killing on his widely followed platform on X. He shared a tweet writing that he had never met the late activist, but was “gutted” by his gruesome killing.

“I never met Charlie Kirk but I’m gutted by this atrocity. Open debate is healthy and essential. Free speech is a constitutional right. Violence for disagreeing with someone is sick, deranged, and creates a greater division that becomes harder to overcome,” he wrote.
Mickelson&rsquo;s tweet via X _ Image Source: X/@PhilMickelson
Mickelson’s tweet via X _ Image Source: X/@PhilMickelson

Mickelson shared several other tweets praising Kirk for always using his “words and intellect” to win debates. When Kirk's supporters gathered to pay tribute to him at Huntington Beach, the 45-time PGA Tour winner applauded them, saying that the late activist would’ve appreciated their peaceful gathering.

Phil Mickelson commends Utah Valley University’s tribute to Charlie Kirk

Utah Valley University recently paid tribute to Charlie Kirk, the activist who lost his life during a stop on his American Comeback Tour. Kirk was addressing an audience on the Utah Valley University campus when the fatal shooting occurred, cutting short the event in a tragic turn.

In the days that followed, the university raised an American flag over the location of the incident. Fox News later shared footage of the flag flying across campus, a moment that drew a response from golf legend Phil Mickelson.

Quoting the video, the San Diego native wrote:

“Well done Utah Valley U 👏🏼👏🏼”
Mickelson&rsquo;s tweet via X _ Image Source: X/@PhilMickelson
Mickelson’s tweet via X _ Image Source: X/@PhilMickelson

On September 18, thousands of mourners gathered in South California to pay their respects to Charlie Kirk. Phil Mickelson quoted the video of the mass gathering with a tweet that commended how peaceful it was, noting that there were no signs of violence, fires, or looting.

The LIV Golf player added that even with the number of people gathered, no one was blocking traffic or causing an unnecessary ruckus.

Mickelson&rsquo;s tweet via X _ Image Source: X/@PhilMickelson
Mickelson’s tweet via X _ Image Source: X/@PhilMickelson
