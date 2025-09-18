News of Charlie Kirk's assassination didn't surprise WWE Hall of Famer

The news of political activist Charlie Kirk's assassination didn't surprise a WWE Hall of Famer. Kirk was shot dead at Utah Valley University last Wednesday while addressing an audience. This came as a shock to many people and left his supporters in mourning.

WWE announcer Lilian Garcia and veteran Ted DiBiase also expressed their grief at the incident. WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, though, said he wasn't surprised by the news.

Speaking on his Kliq THIS podcast, Nash said that Charlie Kirk was someone who pushed buttons.

"Like when my wife told me about it yesterday, I didn't go 'are you kidding me'. Like I wasn't surprised at all," Nash said.

The former WWE Champion then turned his attention to Kirk's family, saying that his children will take a long time to process their father's death.

"All I know is there's two little girls sitting somewhere right now and a wife. I know the wife's intelligent enough to know that her husband was putting himself in harm's way. But those little kids, man, Its going to be a long long time for them to be able to put those pieces together," he added.

Nash also mentioned that he would have loved to debate and joust with Kirk, as he was a smart guy.

The Rock's daughter faced backlash for Charlie Kirk post

As Charlie Kirk's supporters mourned his shocking death, WWE star Ava, who is the daughter of The Rock, garnered controversy.

On her Instagram story she shared a message that read:

“If you want people to have kind words when you pass, you should say kind words when you’re alive.”

This led to immense backlash against the NXT GM, and fans even called for her to be fired from WWE. While many fans stood with Ava, there was a divided sentiment among WWE fans over her stance.

