"Fire Ava immediately", "Stand-up individual" - The Rock's daughter divides WWE fans over controversial Charlie Kirk post

The Rock's daughter Ava has divided WWE fans over her controversial Charlie Kirk post. Kirk, 31, was a political activist who was shot dead at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, last week when he was addressing an audience.Condolences poured in from his supporters as they mourned his passing. WWE announcer Lilian Garcia also sent a heartfelt message on Instagram in the aftermath. However, NXT GM Ava shared a message on her IG story that read, “If you want people to have kind words when you pass, you should say kind words when you’re alive.”This led to immense backlash from the fans against the daughter of the WWE legend. Ava's post was seen by many as a cold reaction to Kirk's passing as well as a dig at his political legacy.Fans on X (Twitter) lashed out at the 21-year-old WWE star, calling for her to be fired from the promotion.One fan posted:&quot;@WWE fire Ava immediately. Taking digs at a man that was murder is never okay. Only the scum of the Earth resort to that.&quot;Matthew Francis @UCThrower13LINK@WWE fire Ava immediately. Taking digs at a man that was murder is never okay. Only the scum of the Earth resort to thatMany other fans reacted in the same way. Check out their reactions below:Brandon Kuhn @bbkuhn32LINK@wwe you need to FIRE Ava Raine IMMEDIATELY!!!!!! Absolutely disgusting and pathetic human being #fireavaRina 🍓 @RinatardedLINKDid Ava raine get fired yet or is @WWE too scared of the rock5StarBen On Twitch @5StarBenLINKAva Reign is a disgrace to WWE. Celebrating someone dying just because you disagreed with things they believe is disgusting. He never harmed anyone, and he allowed EVERYBODY a chance to speak their mind and treated everybody respectfully when they spoke with him.However, some fans rallied to Ava's support and backed her for speaking her mind.A fan posted:&quot;This is apparently what has irritated some real loser idiots, @avawwe_ is a stand-up individual and some of y'all can't handle that,&quot;That Weasel Mouthed Horror Reviewer @ReBourneAgainLINKThis is apparently what has irritated some real loser idiots, @avawwe_ is a stand-up individual and some of y'all can't handle that.Check out the rest of the messages in her favor below:Ghost Mutt @TyeTyeeeLINKAva continues to be one of the only people in WWE on the right side of everything which is even crazier to think about seeing her father is The Rock.ayala 2.0 (ᴍᴇɢᴀ ɪᴄ🌐ᴇʀᴀ) @crashedoutwweLINK@avawwe_ Much respect Ava 🖤lijah @yoncefavvirgoLINK@avawwe_ i love you more than ever nowIn a post on X, Ava retweeted the earlier message from her Instagram story and said that she will stand &quot;behind this.&quot;WWE Hall of Famer was left devastated by Charlie Kirk's assassinationWWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase shared an emotional message after the shocking death of Charlie Kirk. He posted a video on X, where he called the incident &quot;horrifying.&quot;&quot;I never knew Charlie Kirk...but I knew of him. I think that everybody knows by now, what happened to him is just devastating. He got shot, killed. He leaves a wife and two little kids, it's just horrifying and I just want the people to know that I'm praying for his family. I'm praying for them going forward. You have got a wife who has lost her husband and is now left to raise two children on her own,&quot; he said.For now, it remains to be seen how WWE chooses to respond to the backlash against Ava.