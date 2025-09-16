  • home icon
  "Fire Ava immediately", "Stand-up individual" - The Rock's daughter divides WWE fans over controversial Charlie Kirk post

"Fire Ava immediately", "Stand-up individual" - The Rock's daughter divides WWE fans over controversial Charlie Kirk post

By Sherjeel Malik
Modified Sep 16, 2025 14:43 GMT
Ava and The Rock (right), Charlie Kirk (left). [Image credits: WWE on YouTube and Charlie
Ava and The Rock (left), Charlie Kirk (right). [Image credits: WWE on YouTube and Charlie's IG handle]

The Rock's daughter Ava has divided WWE fans over her controversial Charlie Kirk post. Kirk, 31, was a political activist who was shot dead at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, last week when he was addressing an audience.

Condolences poured in from his supporters as they mourned his passing. WWE announcer Lilian Garcia also sent a heartfelt message on Instagram in the aftermath. However, NXT GM Ava shared a message on her IG story that read, “If you want people to have kind words when you pass, you should say kind words when you’re alive.”

This led to immense backlash from the fans against the daughter of the WWE legend. Ava's post was seen by many as a cold reaction to Kirk's passing as well as a dig at his political legacy.

Fans on X (Twitter) lashed out at the 21-year-old WWE star, calling for her to be fired from the promotion.

One fan posted:

"@WWE fire Ava immediately. Taking digs at a man that was murder is never okay. Only the scum of the Earth resort to that."
Many other fans reacted in the same way. Check out their reactions below:

However, some fans rallied to Ava's support and backed her for speaking her mind.

A fan posted:

"This is apparently what has irritated some real loser idiots, @avawwe_ is a stand-up individual and some of y'all can't handle that,"
Check out the rest of the messages in her favor below:

In a post on X, Ava retweeted the earlier message from her Instagram story and said that she will stand "behind this."

WWE Hall of Famer was left devastated by Charlie Kirk's assassination

WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase shared an emotional message after the shocking death of Charlie Kirk. He posted a video on X, where he called the incident "horrifying."

"I never knew Charlie Kirk...but I knew of him. I think that everybody knows by now, what happened to him is just devastating. He got shot, killed. He leaves a wife and two little kids, it's just horrifying and I just want the people to know that I'm praying for his family. I'm praying for them going forward. You have got a wife who has lost her husband and is now left to raise two children on her own," he said.
For now, it remains to be seen how WWE chooses to respond to the backlash against Ava.

Sherjeel Malik

Sherjeel Malik

Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.

While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.

Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.

If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.

When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books.

