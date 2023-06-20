Will US Open champion Wyndham Clark play in the Travelers Championship 2023?

As the Travellers Championship 2023 approaches, golf fans are anticipating the involvement of top players, including recent US Open champion Wyndham Clark. The star-studded field is stacked with well-known stars from the golf world, promising strong competition and exciting performances.

Golf lovers can rejoice since it has been officially revealed that Wyndham Clark will compete in the forthcoming Travellers Championship 2023. Clark's presence in the renowned tournament adds a considerable level of anticipation and excitement.

Wyndham Clark, who recently won the US Open, has captivated fans with his amazing skills and resilience on the course. His possible appearance in the Travellers Championship adds an added element of intrigue to the tournament as a rising star in the golfing industry.

Wyndham Clark debuted in the Travelers Championship back in 2017

Wyndham Clark had a difficult campaign in his first outing at the Travellers Championship in 2017. Wyndham Clark failed to make the cut despite his best efforts, ending with a total score of +12 after rounds of 78 and 74.

Despite failing to make the cut in his maiden year, Wyndham Clark's professional golf career persisted, and he has since earned remarkable success. His involvement in future tournaments, as well as his passion for the sport, have cemented his position as a competitive player on the PGA Tour.

TravelersChamp @TravelersChamp A major welcome back to the new U.S. Open Champion, Wyndham Clark! Wyndham made his professional debut at the #TravelersChamp in 2017. A major welcome back to the new U.S. Open Champion, Wyndham Clark! Wyndham made his professional debut at the #TravelersChamp in 2017. https://t.co/lDtBPp11d2

The tournament that year was highlighted by Jordan Spieth's outstanding performance, and he eventually won. Spieth performed admirably and consistently throughout the event, finishing with a total score of -12. He shot rounds of 63, 69, 66, and 70 for a total of 268 strokes in the competition.

2023 Travelers Championship field

Ludvig Aberg

Tyson Alexander

Byeong Hun An

Sam Bennett

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Zac Blair

Keegan Bradley

Joseph Bramlett

Ryan Brehm

Hayden Buckley

Patrick Cantlay

Cameron Champ

Stewart Cink

Wyndham Clark

Eric Cole

Corey Conners

Joel Dahmen

Cam Davis

Jason Day

Thomas Detry

Jason Dufner

Tyler Duncan

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Harris English

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Rickie Fowler

Brian Gay

Doug Ghim

Lucas Glover

Will Gordon

Ben Griffin

Lanto Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Chesson Hadley

James Hahn

Paul Haley II

Harry Hall

Nick Hardy

Brian Harman

Russell Henley

Lucas Herbert

Jim Herman

Kramer Hickok

Garrick Higgo

Lee Hodges

Charley Hoffman

Tom Hoge

J.B. Holmes

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Beau Hossler

Viktor Hovland

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Stephan Jaeger

Benjamin James

Zach Johnson

Michael Kim

S.H. Kim

Si Woo Kim

Tom Kim

Kevin Kisner

Kurt Kitayama

Patton Kizzire

Russell Knox

Kelly Kraft

Matt Kuchar

Martin Laird

Andrew Landry

Nate Lashley

K.H. Lee

David Lingmerth

David Lipsky

Luke List

Adam Long

Justin Lower

Shane Lowry

Peter Malnati

Ben Martin

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Max McGreevy

Rory McIlroy

Troy Merritt

Francesco Molinari

Ryan Moore

Taylor Moore

Collin Morikawa

Trey Mullinax

Matt NeSmith

Vincent Norrman

Andrew Novak

Ryan Palmer

C.T. Pan

Taylor Pendrith

Scott Piercy

J.T. Poston

Seamus Power

Andrew Putnam

Jon Rahm

Aaron Rai

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Doc Redman

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Sam Ryder

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Matthias Schwab

Adam Scott

Robby Shelton

Greyson Sigg

Webb Simpson

Alex Smalley

Austin Smotherman

J.J. Spaun

Scott Stallings

Sam Stevens

Sepp Straka

Robert Streb

Kevin Streelman

Justin Suh

Adam Svensson

Andrew Svoboda

Callum Tarren

Ben Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Davis Thompson

Michael Thorbjornsen

Brendon Todd

Kevin Tway

Erik van Rooyen

Jimmy Walker

Matt Wallace

Nick Watney

Richy Werenski

Danny Willett

Gary Woodland

Brandon Wu

Dylan Wu

Cameron Young

Carson Young

Kevin Yu

