Will US Open champion Wyndham Clark play in the Travelers Championship 2023?

As the Travellers Championship 2023 approaches, golf fans are anticipating the involvement of top players, including recent US Open champion Wyndham Clark. The star-studded field is stacked with well-known stars from the golf world, promising strong competition and exciting performances.
Golf lovers can rejoice since it has been officially revealed that Wyndham Clark will compete in the forthcoming Travellers Championship 2023. Clark's presence in the renowned tournament adds a considerable level of anticipation and excitement.
Wyndham Clark, who recently won the US Open, has captivated fans with his amazing skills and resilience on the course. His possible appearance in the Travellers Championship adds an added element of intrigue to the tournament as a rising star in the golfing industry.
Wyndham Clark debuted in the Travelers Championship back in 2017
Wyndham Clark had a difficult campaign in his first outing at the Travellers Championship in 2017. Wyndham Clark failed to make the cut despite his best efforts, ending with a total score of +12 after rounds of 78 and 74.
Despite failing to make the cut in his maiden year, Wyndham Clark's professional golf career persisted, and he has since earned remarkable success. His involvement in future tournaments, as well as his passion for the sport, have cemented his position as a competitive player on the PGA Tour.
The tournament that year was highlighted by Jordan Spieth's outstanding performance, and he eventually won. Spieth performed admirably and consistently throughout the event, finishing with a total score of -12. He shot rounds of 63, 69, 66, and 70 for a total of 268 strokes in the competition.
2023 Travelers Championship field
