"Wore black to show the sun I'm not afraid" – Max Homa jokes about sun showdown during Wyndham Championship prep

Max Homa recently spent some time at the driving range, practicing his swing ahead of the Wyndham Championship. He shared clips from his practice round on Instagram, joking about the weather and his outfit choice for the day.Homa practiced under the sweltering sun, dressed in a black shirt and light brown golf shorts. He completed the look with a black hat and a pair of white sneakers.In the first video he shared, the six-time PGA Tour winner wrote,“I wore black to show the sun I’m not afraid of it.”Image via Max Homa’s Instagram Story/@maxhomaWhen he hit the ball, Max Homa turned to reveal that he was sweating through his shorts. He hilariously wrote,“The sun says ‘your shorts say otherwise.’”Image via Max Homa’s Instagram Story/@maxhomaHoma added that regardless of his sweat-stained shorts, he was enjoying the practice round.“Swamp 🍑or not, the swing feels good.”Image via Homa’s Instagram Story/@maxhomaMax Homa was in the field for the recently concluded 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities. He made the cut in the tournament, scoring 12-under 272 across 72 holes, tying for 39th position with Joel Dahmen, Austin Eckroat, and two other golfers.Following the conclusion of the tournament, the 34-year-old golfer shared a post on Instagram saying,“Big thanks to Minnesota and the fans who came out. Wish they had a couple less than 10,000 lakes in that state. Last chance for the playoffs at Wyndham this week. Need a good one! #golf #pvo” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHoma was 11 strokes behind Kurt Kitayama, who clinched the title with 23-under 261. Meanwhile, Sam Stevens, who was one stroke behind Kitayama, landed in a solo second place.How many PGA Tour events has Max Homa won this season?Max Homa turned pro in 2013.He has won six PGA Tour events and has one DP World Tour title. However, he has yet to pick his first win of the 2025 season.The last time the Burbank-born golfer won a tournament on the PGA Tour was in 2023, when he clinch the Farmers Insurance Open title. He claimed the title by two strokes ahead of US Ryder Cup captain, Keegan Bradley.Homa has had an inconsistent season so far and has struggled to break into contending positions, with just one top-10 result and two top-25 finishes.Following seven missed cuts in the season, he seemed to regain his momentum at the John Deere Classic where he tied for fifth place. However, he slipped and went down to a T45 finish at his next tournament, the Barracuda Championship.Due to his performance this season, Homa is now in danger of missing the FedEx Cup playoffs. He is currently at 106 in the FedEx Cup standings and will need a spectacular performance in the upcoming Wyndham Championship to shoot himself to the top-70.