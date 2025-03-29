"Worst list ever" - Andrew Santino trolled by fans for picking 5 best American states to play golf in

Andrew Santino recently came up with his version of the best five American States to play golf in. The stand-up comedian is a well-known figure in the golf community for his passion for the sport. However, fans were not impressed and Santino got brutally trolled on X (previously Twitter) for his picks.

Ad

Santino has established a career in acting and comedy. He has been a part of popular titles like "Ricky Stanicky", "This is Us", "Dave" and "The Disaster Artist". The 41-year-old recently picked Wisconsin, Oregon, California, Illinois, and Florida as the best US states for playing golf. Andrew Santino openly expressed a "no" for Texas.

LIV Golf shared Santino's video on X and captioned:

"Did @CheetoSantino nail this list? ⛳️ #LIVGolf"

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The stand-up comedian spends a lot of time on the golf courses. Despite not taking lessons from a swing coach or instructor, Santino nailed an all-time-best score of 69. He plays with a 3-handicap. As reported by Golf Digest, Andrew Santino's love for golf makes him spend time on the course before his stand-up shows.

However, fans in the comment section of X were quick to put their bets against his choice. A section of them made fun of Andrew Santino's preferred list.

Ad

"This is the worst list ever assembled," X user LIV Golf Insider wrote in the comments.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Missed New York. Shinnecock, National, Bethpage. Sebonack, Fisher’s Island, Winged Foot, Sleepy Hollow, Oak Hill, The Bridge, Quaker Ridge," another fan penned in the comments.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Not even close…..no Carolina in the mix…..California and Illinois??" X-user wrote.

"I’m taking Arizona over Wisconsin and Oregon. Even tho bandon is amazing," one X user wrote.

"Nope #puremichigan," another fan commented.

Andrew Santino recently launched a golf podcast titled No Bad Lies, which is scheduled to stream from April 9, 2025. It will feature a handful of popular LIV golfers like Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm and Cameron Smith. The podcast will feature on-field sessions along with discussions inside the studio.

Ad

Andrew Santino talks about his golf podcast

Santino has named his podcast keeping in mind one of the trickiest situations in golf. A Bad Lie signifies a bad position of the ball lying in a green slope, on the water, or in a divot. Golfers experience a hard time while making the perfect shot from these kinds of situations.

While talking about his new podcast with THR (The Hollywood Reporter), Andrew Santino expressed his excitement. The avid golf fan said:

Ad

"I’m beyond excited to dive into all aspects of the game with No Bad Lies. From LIV to the PGA and everything in between, there’s so much happening in golf right now."

"I can’t wait to explore the sport from every angle with the people who love this game as much as I do."

Santino's podcast will feature popular celebrities, content creators, and professional golfers. The actor and comedian will take them on a walk through one hole. The guests will get bad lies handed over by Santino, in exchange for which, they will tell about the time they got a bad lie in real life.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback