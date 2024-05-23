Andrew Santino and Bobby Lee animated series Bad Friends in works on Hulu

Streaming platform Hulu is in the process of developing Bad Friends, an adult animated series project created and written by Andrew Santino and Bobby Lee, as reported by Deadline. This will be the duo's second project together following their collaboration on the hit podcast of the same name.

Besides Santino and Lee, other people who are anticipated to be a part of the creative process of Bad Friends are creators Nick Kreiss and Andres Salaff. Additionally, Trevor Engelson and Doug Banker will join Santiono, Lee, and Kreiss as executive producers.

Andres Salaff will serve as co-executive producer on the project. 20th Television Animation will be responsible for the animation of the potential series.

The plot of Hulu's Bad Friends explored

Bobby Lee to collaborate with Andrew Santino again (Image via Getty)

Andrew Santino and Bobby Lee's ambitious animated project will follow the lives of two bug friends, Andrew and Bobby. As per Deadline, the synopsis of the show reads:

"Bad Friends follows the relationship between Andrew, a fiery lightning bug, and Bobby, a shy rolly polly, as they navigate the treacherous waters of being adolescent misfit bugs in high school."

About the Bad Friends Podcast by Andrew Santino and Bobby Lee

Bad Friends Podcast is a weekly podcast hosted by Andrew Santino and Bobby Lee. New episodes of the podcast are released every Monday at 9 AM PST on multiple audio platforms including Amazon Music, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and several others.

Additionally, you can also view episodes of the podcast on YouTube via the Bad Friends channel. Andrew and Bobby discuss current events, pop culture, their lives as comedians, and more on the show. They also invite their various friends including Rudy Jules, Jessie Johnson, and many other guests.

Hulu's association with animated projects

Hulu is among one of the lesser-known platforms to be associated with animated projects. However, a change has been noticed in recent years in the same regard.

Hulu has been the official platform for original adult animated sitcoms such as Solar Opposites, The Bravest Knight, and Hit-Monkey. All of these projects garnered massive fan-following and raked in solid numbers in terms of viewership. They have also been renewed for additional seasons by the OTT platform.

Besides being home to exclusive animated content, Hulu is also the one-stop for animated series that originally aired on other streaming platforms. Good examples of the same are Bob's Burgers, Rick and Morty, Family Guy, King of the Hill, Bordertown, and American Dad which were released across multiple streaming platforms.

Hulu is also home to Futurama, one of the most popular animated shows on the platform. The hit show is currently in its eight-season with the second part of the season awaiting release on July 29, 2024. Ahead of its release, the series has been renewed for two more seasons.

There are several animated series which are currently streaming on Hulu. Besides the ones mentioned already, you can also choose from a wide variety of shows such as Archer, Duncanville, Cowboy Bebop, Brickleberry, House Broken, and Fugget About It.