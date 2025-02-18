Wyndham Clark makes bold statement while comparing TGL to PGA Tour - “I wish I had this much fun on the golf course”

Wyndham Clark, a relatively new entrant in the TGL, has made a bold statement while comparing TGL to the PGA Tour. After winning the crucial final game for his team, The Bay Golf Club, Clark shared how he feels about the atmosphere at the TGL.

In an interview given to ASAP Sports, when a journalist asked Clark:

“Wyndham, I've been here live for a couple of matches. You seem to really enjoy this atmosphere. What is it about playing in TGL that maybe isn't something you can be a little bit more yourself than you are when you're out playing 72 holes of stroke play out on the PGA TOUR?”

Clark held nothing back while explaining the difference between TGL and the PGA Tour and replied:

“I wish I had this much fun on the golf course. Lately, I've not been having very much fun on the course. And so when I come in here, I don't know what it is. I think it's a little bit of the team aspect, the atmosphere. I think it's kind of the lightheartedness, and I feel like I can just be myself and have fun and maybe say some things you wouldn't normally say on a golf course.

"Yeah, I don't know, I typically play well when I'm having fun and I'm loose, and I think that happens a lot in TGL. I would love if I could bring that to the real course. I don't know, I just really love kind of this atmosphere. Something about it, I just feel really loose.”

Later, Clark even added:

“It’s actually way smoother out here than it is on the golf course. I don’t understand it.”

On February 17, while playing against Rory McIlroy’s Boston Common Golf Club team in TGL, everything came down to the last hole. The pressure was building as Wyndham Clark locked horns with Hideki Matsuyama in a singles showdown.

Both teams were tied at 4-4, and at that moment, Boston Common called for a timeout. But then, Clark made an extraordinary 9-foot-7-inch putt to take his team to victory.

A not-so-good start to 2025 for Wyndham Clark

Wyndham Clark, who had a strong start to 2024, is experiencing mixed results in 2025. Last year, he won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and finished as the runner-up at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Clark also had to settle for a tied second-place finish at the Players Championship. After that, he managed only five top-five finishes.

This year, Clark is still searching for his first top-five finish. His best result so far came at the beginning of the season at The Sentry, where he tied for 15th place. Just before the TGL game, Wyndham Clark finished T31 with 1 under par at the Genesis Invitational.

