Wyndham Clark weighs in on not having more U.S. Ryder Cup players’ teams at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2025

Wyndham Clark shared his opinion about how not enough players from the U.S Ryder Cup team are competing at the Zurich Classic this week.
Zurich Classic of New Orleans, is one of the very few events on PGA Tour with a team format. About 80 teams are competing at the tournament, starting on April 24 at TPC, Louisiana. Surprisingly, there are not as many players' teams of the U.S Ryder Cup team participating at Zurich Classic 2025, especially when compared to the contention of the players involved in the European team.
Ahead of the tee off at TPC Louisiana, the American golfer Wyndham Clark, shared his perspective on how there are not more U.S Ryder cup team players competing at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2025. Clark said (via ASAP Sports):
"I would love for Team USA to do more team stuff as far as events like this or if we go play certain events together. I know the European team does a great job with that."
Talking about where the players' focus lie, he added:
"But at the same time, guys are probably more focused on what they're doing right now in this part of the season and they care more about their individual things, and then as we get closer to that time, then they start focusing on that."
Clark continued:
"This is a great time for people to take a week off. You just came off a Major, just came off a Signature Event. We have a handful of them coming up. I get that part of it, too."
The one-time Major winner pointed out that, it all depends on the player and their schedule.
Wyndham Clark has teamed up with Taylor Moore to play at the Zurich Classic this week. The pair has the odds of +2200 to win the team event this week.
Wyndham Clark's finishes at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans
Clark had played with Beau Hossler at the 2023 Zurich Classic and maintained a lead on the scoreboard for a long time. However they ended up finishing at the third place in the event that year. Wyndham Clark did not participate in the tournament last year, but Hossler had played with Sam Ryder and missed the cut.
His current teammate, Taylor Moore too competed at Avondale in 2024 alongside Matt NeSmith, and they also failed to make the cut after the second round.
Wyndham Clark played the Zurich Classic in 2022 alongside Cameron Tringale and finished with a tie to the 10th spot on the leaderboard.
In 2021, Clark and his teammate Erik van Rooyen finished in the T17 spot at the end of the tournament.
Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry's team is set to defend their title at the Zurich Classic this week.