Xander Schauffele's wife pens a heartwarming message for the golfer after his Baycurrent Classic 2025 win

Xander Schauffele and his wife Maya met each other in 2014, when they were both undergraduates in San Diego. The couple was together for six years before getting engaged in December 2020. Following that, the couple tied the knot with each other in July 2021, but they did not have any kids until 2025. The two of them welcomed their first kid in August 2025, and Maya recently mentioned him on an Instagram post.Maya Schauffele shared this post on October 14, detailing the stages she and Xander went through over the year to have their first child. One of the photos in the post even shows Xander Schauffele holding their sleeping kid on his lap. The couple has named the baby Viktor Schauffele.Maya's Instagram post caption also highlighted the entire year, claiming that it was a truly beautiful year thanks to Viktor. The caption reads:&quot;What a beautiful year we had because of you. 💙&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTalking about his game, Xander Schauffele had a roller coaster season this year. Until the Ryder Cup in 2025, the golfer did not have a consistent season in which he did not manage to get even a single win. Following that, he took a vacation for the arrival of his first kid. The golfer returned to the course for the Baycurrent Classic 2025, where he secured his first win of the season.Xander Schauffele excelled throughout the tournament, finishing with a total score of 19 under par. He won by a single shot after shooting rounds of 71, 63, 67, and 64. Schauffle has received a staggering $1,440,000 for this enormous win.Xander Schauffele states that he was truly &quot;nervous&quot; before the Baycurrent ClassicBaycurrent Classic Presented By LEXUS - Final Round - Source: GettyXander Schauffele's victory at the Yokohama Country Club is one of the highlights of his career. He not only won an event after a year, but he also became the 119th player to achieve ten career victories. Schauffele discussed his success after the event, admitting that he was really nervous before the tournament.According to the official website of the PGA Tour, Schauffele explained,&quot;It's been over a year since I was even looking at winning a golf tournament. I was probably just as nervous or more nervous as (Greyserman and Michael Thorbjornsen) were just because I knew I've done it before, and I had to dig kind of deep in my memory to do it again. Max and Michael played very solid golf.&quot;The golfer later added,&quot;It was a very satisfying win because they're great players.”Interestingly, Schauffele also claimed that whenever he retires from the game, he would look back at 2025 and smile, calling it a great season.