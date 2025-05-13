"Year two baby" - Jena Sims celebrates 2025 SI Swimsuit launch by sharing behind-the-scenes footage

Jena Sims is an actress, model, and influencer, and is quite active on Instagram. Recently, she shared some behind-the-scenes footage from her 2025 SI Swimsuit, which is out now.

This is her second consecutive year featuring in the world-renowned magazine, as she shared a reel with all her behind-the-scenes footage and gave credit to everyone from the photographer to PR and Location accommodations.

"The 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue is out now 😍 YEAR TWO BABY! Photographer: @wattsupphoto, Editor In Chief: @mj_day, Makeup: @jodieboland, Hair: @brianbuenaventura, Fashion Editor: @margotzamet, Fashion Assistant: @lizwentworth, Production: @cindiblairproductions / @j___sanchez, PR: @sevaneveritt, Location/Accommodations: @bermuda@cambridgebeaches."

She reshared this reel on her Instagram story and asked her followers to buy the latest edition of the SI Swimsuit.

Additionally, Jena Sims shared a couple more stories on Instagram, highlighting that she had no idea she was sharing the shoot day with one of the cover ladies.

"'I'm FREAKING OUT at the covers!!! I shared a shoot day with one of the deserving ladies."

Jena Sims freaks out after finding she was shooting with one of the cover models. Image via Instagram @jenasims

She then reshared Lauren Chan's behind-the-scenes footage, who is on the cover of the SI Swimsuit 2025, and said she saw it with her own eyes.

"I was there. I saw it with my own eyeballs and had NO IDEA!!!!"

Jena Sims shares behind the scenes of Laruen Chan one of the cover models. Image via Instagram @jenasims

Earlier this morning, SI Swimsuit shared a reel on Instagram and revealed the launch of the latest edition with Lauren Chan as one of the models on the cover.

"What if we told you… It was never just one? Four women. Four stories. One unforgettable moment. Meet our #SISwim25 cover stars — link in bio. #SISwimsuit #IssueReveal"

Meanwhile, Jena Sims made her debut as a rookie model for SI Swimsuit last year and has continued her association with them for the 2025 edition as well.

Jena Sims shares a special post on her husband's birthday.

Jena Sims started dating pro golfer, Brooks Koepka, in 2017. After dating for five years, the couple got married in 2022 and now have a two-year-old son, Crew. Recently, Brooks Koepka celebrated his 35th birthday for which Jena shared a special message to her husband by sharing some incredible pictures of her with Brooks and wrote,

"I don’t know what I did in a past life to deserve such a sexy, supportive, and talented husband/ baby daddy in the present… HBD @bkoepka, I’m thankful you were born, and for opening my DM 10 years ago."

Unfortunately, Brooks Koepka was competing in LIV Golf Korea for the week and was away from his family thus he did not get a chance to celebrate his birthday with his family.

The Smash GC skipper finished T17 for the event and will now compete in the 2025 PGA Championship starting May 15th at Quail Hollow Golf Club in North Carolina.

