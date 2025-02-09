"You have to be absolutely KIDDING ME!”: Jon Rahm erupts after missing a putt shot at LIV Golf Riyadh

The 2025 LIV Golf Riyadh tournament has ended, and Jon Rahm suffered a frustrating moment during the final round. The Spanish professional golfer missed a putt shot, causing him to speak out, visibly frustrated by the play.

Rahm is a former PGA Tour player who plays in the European Tour and LIV Golf League. He won the Masters tournament in 2023 and had a T2 finish at the Open Championship in the same year. The 30-year-old golfer has two LIV Golf wins and was competing in the season opener LIV Golf Riyadh.

In the final round of the tournament, Jon Rahm aimed for a birdie putt on 18, but narrowly missed. Clearly frustrated, he said:

"Oh boy. You have to be absolutely KIDDING me.”

Despite Rahm’s frustrating play, he still finished strong, tying for second position with Sebastian Munoz. Torque GC’s Adrian Meronk shot a 17 in the final round and finished in first position in a wire-to-wire victory, which marked his first win in the LIV Golf League. He rounded 62, 66, and 71 after being closely followed by Rahm and Munoz.

Although Jon Rahm didn’t win the LIV Golf Riyadh individual title, his team, Legion XIII, won. They started the game strong and remained in the lead until the final round, where they finished at 50-under par, 11 shots ahead of Ripper GC and RangeGoats GC.

2025 LIV Golf Riyadh Leaderboard

Adrian Meronk, winner of the 2025 LIV Golf Riyadh, went home with $4 million, while runners-up Jon Rahm and Sebastian Munoz got $1.875 million.

Here's a breakdown of the top players from the final round of LIV Golf Riyadh:

Individual:

1 Adrian Meronk -17

T2 Sebastian Munoz -15

T2 Jon Rahm -15

T4 Dean Burmester -14

T4 Lucas Herbert -14

T6 Marc Leishman -13

T6 Tyrrell Hatton -13

T6 David Puig -13

T6 Sergio Garcia -13

T6 Bryson DeChambeau -13

11 Caleb Surratt -12

T12 Bubba Watson -11

T12 Sam Horsfield -11

T12 Anirban Lahiri -11

T15 Matthew Wolff -10

T15 Ben Campbell -10

T15 Tom McKibbin -10

T18 Cameron Tringale -9

T18 Paul Casey -9

T18 Thomas Pieters -9

T21 Graeme McDowell -8

T21 Jason Kokrak -8

T21 Peter Uihlein -8

T21 Harold Varner III -8

T25 Wade Ormsby -7

T25 Carlos Ortiz -7

T25 Louis Oosthuizen -7

T25 Cameron Smith -7

T25 Lee Westwood -7

T30 Ollie Schniederjans -6

T30 Ian Poulter -6

T30 Brendan Steele -6

T33 Joaquin Niemann -5

T33 Charl Schwartzel -5

T33 Brooks Koepka -5

T33 Matt Jones -5

T33 Danny Lee -5

T33 Luis Masaveu -5

T33 Frederik Kjettrup -5

T40 Chieh-Po Lee -4

T40 Richard Bland -4

T42 Abraham Ancer -3

T42 Charles Howell III -3

T44 Talor Gooch -2

T44 Martin Kaymer -2

T44 Patrick Reed -2

T44 Dustin Johnson -2

48 Henrik Stenson -1

T49 Anthony Kim E

T49 Mito Pereira E

T49 Yu-Bin Jang E

T52 Branden Grace +1

T52 Kevin Na +1

54 Andy Ogletree +3

Team:

1 Legion XIII -50

T2 Ripper GC -39

T2 RangeGoat GC -39

