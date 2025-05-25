“You always want more,” - Rickie Fowler opens up on battling tough conditions at Charles Schwab Challenge

Rickie Fowler is in contention for the title in the 2025 edition of the Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial Country Club. After his third round, he admitted that although he performed well despite the tough weather conditions, he wanted to do better.

Fowler claimed his maiden PGA Tour title at the 2012 Wells Fargo Championship, where he dominated Rory McIlroy and D.A. Points in a playoff. So far, he has won six PGA Tour events, and his most recent victory was at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic. He is now attempting to secure his seventh title in the Charles Schwab Challenge.

At the end of his third round at the Colonial Country Club, the American golfer had a total score of nine-under 201. This placed him in third place, four strokes behind the lead. In his post-round interview, he revealed that the weather conditions made putting more difficult. He said (via ASAP Sports):

“It was a tough day. Kind of gusty and breezy and made it tough to one hit fairways, to hit greens, and then putting can be a little difficult, or at least making putts when it is gusty like that. So, yeah, you always want more, but happy with the day and not falling further behind, giving myself a chance going into tomorrow.”

Rickie Fowler also spoke about the iconic Colonial Country Golf Course, saying he has played there several times. He admitted to enjoying his time on the course because he feels “very comfortable” there.

Furthermore, Fowler expressed optimism going into his final round. He stated that he was looking forward to seeing if he could “chase down” the other two players ahead of him.

Notably, Ben Griffin and Matti Schmid share a joint lead in the tournament. They finished their third round with 13-under 197 each.

Rickie Fowler’s scorecard from Round 3 of the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge

On moving day at the Colonial Country Club, Rickie Fowler opened with two consecutive birdies on the first and second holes. He shot another birdie on the sixth, one on the 17th, and a lone bogey on the 12th.

Here’s a look at Rickie Fowler’s scorecard from his third round at the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge:

Round 3

Hole 1 (par 5) - 4

Hole 2 (par 4) - 3

Hole 3 (par 4) - 4

Hole 4 (par 3) - 3

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 4) - 3

Hole 7 (par 4) - 4

Hole 8 (par 3) - 3

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 5) - 5

Hole 12 (par 4) - 5

Hole 13 (par 3) - 3

Hole 14 (par 4) - 4

Hole 15 (par 4) - 4

Hole 16 (par 3) - 3

Hole 17 (par 4) - 3

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

