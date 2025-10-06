Youmin Hwang shares how important it was for her to win the 2025 Lotte Championship, being a sponsor invite

Saturday was a career-defining day for Youmin Hwang, as the 22-year-old South Korean played some stunning rounds to win the LPGA's Lotte Championship. She birdied five of her last six holes at Hoakalei Country Club in Hawaii.

Hwang, who played on a sponsor exemption as a KLPGA member, can now take an LPGA membership immediately or defer it until the 2026 season. She was a sponsor invitee at the 2025 Lotte Championship.

During the post-round presser, Hwang responded to how important it was to make LOTTE proud, via ASAP Sports:

"So first I would like to express my deepest gratitude for LOTTE for inviting me. I think it's all the more meaningful that I can play and also win the tournament sponsored by LOTTE, my sponsor as well."

Hwang tied the tournament 18-hole scoring record with a 62 in the second round on Thursday, moving into contention. She fell back with a 73 on Friday but finished strong with birdies on holes 13 and 15-18 to beat her fellow South Korean and 2022 Lotte champion Hyo Joo Kim by one shot. Hwang ended the tournament with 17-under par and became the sixth South Korean to win on the LPGA in 2025.

Hwang has played in four LPGA events this season and made the cut in three majors: the U.S. Women's Open, the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, and the Amundi Evian Championship. She has won twice on the KLPGA, where she has been a member since 2022.

In her third start at the Lotte Championship, Hwang has now become an LPGA winner.

Youmin Hwang gets honest about winning 2025 Lotte Championship

During the post-round presser, the moderator asked Youmin Hwang how it felt to win on the LPGA Tour after her victory at the 2025 Lotte Championship. She replied:

"Through translation.) So this is my dream. Finally, I achieved my dream here at the LOTTE Championship, and I also very much look forward to my future as well in the LPGA."

Youmin Hwang also added in disbelief:

"I can't believe yet that this is my first victory in the LPGA Tour. So still I cannot believe that I am the champion this year at the LOTTE Championship."

The moderator asked Youmin Hwang, who had mentioned earlier in the week that she wanted to play on the LPGA Tour, how this week showed that she could compete against the best players in the world. Hwang replied that it was an honor to play alongside strong players on the LPGA Tour. She added that she watched how they played on the greens and learned a lot from them. She also said that she had focused on performing her best personally throughout the week.

