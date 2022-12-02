“Norman is our CEO” - Sergio Garcia defends LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman over Tiger Woods’ 'Greg has to go' comment

The PGA Tour-LIV Golf battle escalated once again as Tiger Woods called on LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman to leave his post. The star golfer echoed Rory Mcllroy’s earlier comments, as he stated “Greg has to go” for a settlement between the two leagues.

Following this, several golfers came forward to pick sides. Unsurprisingly, Sergio Garcia came out on Thursday to Norman’s rescue. The ace golfer, who was among the early defectors to LIV Golf, slammed the comment and asked if PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan should go as well.

Defending the rebel series CEO, the Spanish golfer said that the players will support Norman. He also stated that there could be “bad guys” on both sides.

Speaking in an interview with the Spanish outlet Marca, Sergio Garcia said:

“They (Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy) say that Greg Norman has to go; and Monahan has to stay or go? It’s very easy to say those on the other side have to go. And those on your side? There are also people who have done things wrong.”

Backing Greg Norman, he added:

“You have to look at everything. Greg Norman is our CEO and we support him. We all wish we could come to an agreement. There are people who could have done wrong in both places, but it seems that there are only bad guys on one side.”

It is pertinent to note that Sergio Garcia’s comments echo many LIV golfers. So far, multiple golfers, including the likes of PGA Tour’s Adam Scott have spoken against Tiger Woods’ comments. The ace golfer’s strong statement on Norman has stirred conversation over the players’ stand on the league and its executives.

Tiger Woods’ ‘Greg has to go’ comment

Tiger Woods started the issue by slamming LIV CEO Greg Norman. Speaking in a recent press conference ahead of the Hero World Challenge, said that the Aussie shouldn't be in power for the LIV-PGA issues to be resolved. He claimed that the two sides could work out agreements if Norman was out of the Saudi-backed series’ leadership.

Speaking at a pre-tournament press conference at the Albany Golf Club, Tiger Woods said:

“I think Greg (Norman) has to go, first of all… It has to start with leadership on their side, understanding that what is happening right now is not the best future for the whole game of golf.”

He added:

“…and then obviously the litigation against us and then our countersuit against them. Those would then have to be at a stay as well, then we can talk, we can all talk freely.”

Interestingly, Woods’ comments backfired a bit as it garnered diverse reactions from fans. While many lauded the comments, others saw it as a personal attack. The 15-time major champion even faced some criticism for changing his stance in the PGA-LIV fight and targeting Greg Norman.

As fans and golfers continue to share their views on Woods’ remarks, Norman is yet to comment on the same. It is pertinent to note that Woods merely echoed McIlroy’s earlier statement urging the ousting of Norman from his post.

