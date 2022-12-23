“Not sitting on my a**” - Nick Faldo is not ready for a quiet retirement just yet

Nick Faldo announced his retirement from television earlier this year, but just months later, he returned to play alongside his son, Matt, at the PNC Championship.

The former golfer-turned-television host is not ready to retire quietly. He enjoys spending time on the golf course. Nick Faldo became a professional golf analyst shortly after retiring from the game. In 2006, he joined CBS Sports, and in 2012, he collaborated with BBC Sports to cover the Open Championship.

Nick Faldo with his son Matt at the PNC Championship (Image via Getty)

Nick Faldo returned to the course after a brief absence to compete in the PNC Championship. Fans were overjoyed to see him play in the tournament. During a press conference, Faldo stated:

"I'm not sitting on my a**."

He went on to say:

"Well, some days I am, which is nice. But most days, we've got other bits going on."

Nick Faldo is relishing his retirement in his new home in Bozeman, Montana. Following his retirement, Faldo moved to Bozeman with his wife, where he spent most of his time playing 18 holes with Kevin Costner and Huey Lewis.

Nick is also working on his new retirement project, Faldo Farm, which has been delayed due to permit issues. According to Golf.com, the 125-acre riverfront property will most likely resume construction next spring.

"I've been making some fancy things" - Nick Faldo opens up about his retirement plans

Nick Faldo immediately planned a trip to Southeast Asia after leaving CBS in August. He was looking for the ideal location for his golf design company. He then spent time in Scotland before arriving in Florida for the PNC Championship.

Nick Faldo enjoys his pets' company and spends the majority of his time with them. While speaking about his retirement, Faldo said, as reported by Golf.com:

"I've been making some fancy things—linguinis, all sorts of things. I figure I've got the time. I want to learn how to cook. I want to be good enough to make seven meals and seven cocktails. That's my mission."

Nick is also very active on social media and has garnered around 23K followers on TikTok with his archival footage, golf instructions, and meme videos.

Earlier this month, while talking with Golf.com, he shared his experience of using the lip-sync video sharing app. Nick said:

"Yeah, I texted (Jim) Nantz the other day. There was a TikTok about how to gauge your toast. So, I sent it to him and said, 'What toast are you ordering?'"

Faldo has a long bucket list after his retirement and is working on it. He is busy fulfilling his hobbies, exploring new things, and extending the roots of his business.

Faldo finished T15 at the PNC Championship and took home $41,750 in prize money, sharing the position with team Furyk.

Vijay Singh and his son, Qass Singh, won the tournament this year, followed by last year's champions, John Daly and John Daly II, who finished second alongside Justin Thomas and his father, Mike Thomas.

Poll : 0 votes