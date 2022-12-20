Fijian professional golfer Vijay Singh and his son Qass displayed a golfing masterclass as they won the recently concluded PNC Championship. They finished at 26-under 118.

It was the first time that the father-son duo has won the tournament. It was indeed a special win as this was their 16th appearance in the tournament, with the first coming in 2003 when Qass was only 13.

After the win, Qass said:

"So, I'm thrilled. I'm so happy. This is already the best week, so this is just making it ... no words can describe. It's going to be a memory I'm going to have forever."

As always, fans are curious to know which equipments Vijay Singh and Qass Singh used to record this sensational victory.

Here's taking a look at the winners' bags of Team Singh:

What equipments did Vijay Singh use?

Vijay Singh noted that winning with his son Qass was the highlight of his career. He said:

"This is a highlight of my career, winning with him."

He added that although it was always fun to play at the PNC Championship, everybody wants to win.

"Everybody said to come here and have a good time. I have fun too, but we all want to win."

Let's take a look at his winning bag:

Driver: Callaway Rogue ST Triple Diamond (8.5 degrees @ 6.5)

Shaft: Fujikura Atmos Tour Spec Black 5 TX

3-wood: Callaway Epic Speed 3+ (13.5 degrees)

Shaft: Fujikura Atmos Tour Spec Black 8 TX

4-wood: Callaway Epic Speed (16.5 degrees)

Shaft: Fujikura Atmos Tour Spec Black 8 TX

Hybrid: The Ping G425 (22 degrees)

Shaft: Fujikura Atmos Tour Spec Black 9 TX

Irons: Mizuno Pro 221 (5-PW)

Shafts: Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 105 X

Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore (48-10 MID, 54-12 FULL, 60-10 MID)

Shafts: Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 105 X

Putter: Odyssey 2-Ball Ten-Broom Grip: SuperStroke

Ball: TaylorMade TP5x

Grips: Lamkin

What does Qass Singh's winning bag look like?

Qass Singh surely has a bag full of cutting-edge and world-class golf equipment. The 32-year-old insurance professional has proven his merit on the golf course as well. Here's what he carried to Orlando.

Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (9 degrees)

Shaft: Fujikura Atmos Tour Spec Black 8 TX

3-wood: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (13.5 degrees)

Shaft: Fujikura Atmos Tour Spec Black 8 TX

Hybrid: The Ping G425 (17 degrees)

Shaft: Fujikura Atmos Tour Spec Black 9 TX

Irons: A Srixon ZX7 (4-AW)

Shafts: Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 105 X

Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 6 Tour Rack (54-12 FULL, 60-12 FULL)

Shafts: Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 105 X

Putter: Krew Golf prototype

Grips: Lamkin

