What are Aditi Ashok's medal chances if Olympic golf is canceled due to bad weather

Aditi Ashok finds herself locked in a nailbiting finish in the women's golf competition at the 2021 Olympics. With competition in 16 out of the 18 holes completed, four golfers remain in contention to take away a medal.

Due to dangerous weather in the area, the final round was suspended at 12:26 p.m. JST.



The last group has teed off on No. 17.



🇺🇸 -17 (16) Nelly Korda

🇯🇵 -16 (16) Mone Inami

🇳🇿 -15 (16) Lydia Ko

🇮🇳 -15 (16) Aditi Ashok#Olympics #Golf — Olympic Golf (@OlympicGolf) August 7, 2021

If this thrilling contest was not enough, the weather conditions in Tokyo have added some spice. There had been a tropical storm warning in Tokyo on the 5th of August for the next 2 days. After no pauses till now, at the very end of Round 4, it started raining. The hooter had to be sounded and the players were called back into the clubhouse.

Taking the weather conditions into account, the IGF Competitions Committee released a statement notifying the changes that will be made in case the event is halted due to bad weather.

The statement read:

If the weather permits on Saturday, we plan to start Round 4 off #1 and #10 from 6:30AM - 8:23AM with the leaders going off last on #1."

The statement continued further and said:

"If we do not complete the 72 holes on Saturday, we do have the option of completing the 72 holes, if weather permits on Sunday. If we are unable to start or complete the 72 holes, the Women's Olympic Golf Competition will revert to a 54-hole event."

Will Aditi Ashok win a medal if the play doesn't resume?

As things stand, Aditi Ashok, along with leader Nelly Korda, Lydia Ko and Mone Inami are competing at the 16th hole. If the play cannot resume today, then the remaining holes will be completed tomorrow.

If the weather conditions do not allow play to continue tomorrow, then Aditi Ashok will be guaranteed a silver medal. This is because at the end of 54 holes, or at the end of Round 3, Aditi Ashok was the sole golfer sitting in second position. If the weather continues playing spoilsport, then USA's Nelly Korda will take home the gold medal.

Aditi Ashok's exceptional putting skills over the last four days certainly deserve a reward in the form of a medal. Whether she has to return to the course to do that, or if she has already done enough to seal a historic medal for her country, remains to be seen.

Also read - India at Olympics 2021

Edited by Diptanil Roy