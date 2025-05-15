‘OWGR is useless’: Golf world sides with Bryson DeChambeau after Rory McIlroy’s pairing at PGA Championship 

Fans have expressed their dissatisfaction and backed Bryson DeChambeau after it was announced that the Top-3 ranked players would be paired for round one of the PGA Championship.
As per the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR), Scottie Scheffler stands first, followed by Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele at numbers two and three. The three players have been paired for the first round of the Major at Quail Hollow this week.
This move by the PGA of America has received flak from the golf world. Fans have criticized and questioned the absence of the LIV golfer Bryson DeChambeau in the lead pairing. Fans commented on the post by Golf on CBS, expressing their concerns.
One fan argued:
"OWGR is useless. Good grouping, but I’d argue Bryson to be in that group."
Calling for the LIV golfer to be in the Top-3, some wrote:
"Bryson is top 3."
"You need Bryson for the top 3"
"Not even accurate… Bryson realistically #3"
Another pointed out the absurdity of considering the OWGR, saying:
"I thinks funny that they still think OWGR is a thing 😂"
A few of them reacted to them being the 'top three players in the world', commenting:
"Top 3 for PGA.... The world is different"
"Top players on the PGA tour. Get it right."
"Completely inaccurate, LIV hate is unreal"
Bryson DeChambeau is paired with Viktor Hovland and Gary Woodland for round one of the PGA Championship.
What are Bryson DeChambeau's odds to win the 2025 PGA Championship?
The 31-year-old is making his eighth appearance at the PGA Championship this week. His best finish at the Major came last year at Valhalla, where he was the runner-up after losing to Xander Schauffele by one stroke.
In 2023, DeChambeau was tied for fourth place at the end of the Major event at Oak Hill Golf Course. While he skipped the PGA Championship in 2022, he finished in the T38 position in 2021.
This year at Augusta, the LIV golfer finished in a tie for fifth place at the end of the Masters Tournament.
Bryson DeChambeau enters the Major Championship this week with the odds of +1000 to win the title. While he's won the U.S Open twice - in 2020 and 2024 - he's yet to claim three of the four Major titles.
In the LIV Golf League, DeChambeau claimed his first victory of the season at the recently concluded event in South Korea. He sealed his victory with a -19 par score, over his teammate Charles Howell III by two strokes. The Crushers GC skipper also led his team to their first win of the season in the same event.